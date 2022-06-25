ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Mudstock is now Sudstock! Good clean fun with the Alliance of SW Missouri

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

CARTHAGE, Mo. — For years the Alliance of SW Missouri have held their fun summer event called Mudstock where the kids would get as muddy as they could! Now this year, post-COVID, Mudstock is now Sudstock!

Carthage Fire Dept kept the water coming and making the suds all afternoon Saturday.

Organizers tell us about 1,000 kids attended the event.

DEETS:

  • WHAT : SUDSTOCK 2022
  • WHERE : Carthage Municipal Park Fairgrounds
  • WHEN : Saturday, June 25, Noon – 3 p.m.

The day featured giveaways, music, food trucks and…

  • Foam cannons
  • Giant slip ‘n slide
  • Inflatables
  • Fire trucks
  • & more!

KOAM reporter Brontë Sorotsky chatted with Executive Director Jen Black earlier this week on details of the event. 👉🏽 to read her interview.

Read more about the Alliance of SW Missouri and their community work .

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover fun stories where you live.

MORE JLNews1st: • Schermerhon Park is 100 today
BIT.ly/3OdAFj6 • Tractor trailer burns near Halltown BIT.ly/3HGhY50 • Wet Down ceremony, new Joplin Firetruck BIT.ly/3HEiJLW • Big rig overturns, drivers rush to rescue BIT.ly/3tNwe6y • More Power Project, Brook Arnold, GM explains more BIT.ly/3N1itru • JPD Ofc Rick Hirshey returns to work BIT.ly/39zP2PO • Firework Celebration List BIT.ly/3bjhiGU • Sarcoxie PD pursuit, pickup crashes BIT.ly/3O7pUP9

