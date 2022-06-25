Mudstock is now Sudstock! Good clean fun with the Alliance of SW Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — For years the Alliance of SW Missouri have held their fun summer event called Mudstock where the kids would get as muddy as they could! Now this year, post-COVID, Mudstock is now Sudstock!

Carthage Fire Dept kept the water coming and making the suds all afternoon Saturday.

Organizers tell us about 1,000 kids attended the event.

DEETS:

WHAT : SUDSTOCK 2022

: SUDSTOCK 2022 WHERE : Carthage Municipal Park Fairgrounds

: Carthage Municipal Park Fairgrounds WHEN : Saturday, June 25, Noon – 3 p.m.

The day featured giveaways, music, food trucks and…

Foam cannons

Giant slip ‘n slide

Inflatables

Fire trucks

& more!

KOAM reporter Brontë Sorotsky chatted with Executive Director Jen Black earlier this week on details of the event. 👉🏽 to read her interview.

Read more about the Alliance of SW Missouri and their community work .

