Trevor White, an entrepreneur and leader in Oliver neighborhood revitalization, dies at 40

A dual-threat quarterback, a do-everything basketball player and a state champion track athlete, Glenelg senior Bisi Owens did it all to be selected as The Baltimore Sun’s 2021-22 high school boys Athlete of the Year. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
WASHINGTON — Angela Bryant was on her way home from a church convention in Virginia when she received a call from her daughter that her young son was shot. Officers responded to 8th & R Street Northwest in D.C. on Saturday night to find 15-year-old Blu Bryant with a gunshot wound. Gunshots in the area alerted the shotspotter technology before 9:30 p.m.
A typical day of errands turned into a day a Baltimore City grandmother will never forget, according to the Maryland Lottery. The anonymous winner known as "Little T" was on her way to a doctors appointment by bus when she decided to take a quick detour to Smith's Place on Harford Road where she purchased the fourth of nine $100,000 top prize mega-sized Mega 7s lottery tickets, confirms the Maryland Lottery.
The parents of a recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati who was murdered in Baltimore told an advocacy group called the National American Association for Indian Students that they did not want their son to come to the U.S. Sai Charran Nakka, 25, was found shot last week near...
The 20th Annual Baltimore Natural Hair Care Expo was in full swing in Baltimore County this weekend in Towson. The event was hosted by Malaika Tamu -Cooper of Dreadz and Headz. Local politicians, natural hair care enthusiasts, and professionals came together for two days of professional development. Attendees were invited...
More than a dozen weekend shooting incidents are now under investigation in Baltimore, including three homicides. Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Monday talked about the weekend crime. Two people were shot and killed Sunday in a triple shooting in northeast Baltimore. Detectives were back at the scene Monday at...
BALTIMORE — A person was killed early Saturday morning and seven others injured during several shootings that began Friday night in Baltimore, according to police. Southern District officers who were in the area of the 700 block of South Charles Street in Baltimore’s Otterbein neighborhood heard gunshots minutes after 3 a.m. Saturday.
The University is mourning the death of Dia Lee, who passed away on June 20. Lee was a rising senior studying Writing Seminars in the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences. Vice Provost for Student Affairs Rachelle Hernandez and Interim Dean of Student Life Allison Avolio sent an email to the student body regarding Lee’s death on June 24.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center was temporarily locked down on Monday after authorities were alerted to a security threat, which turned out to be a piece of cardboard fashioned to resemble a weapon, corrections officials said.
The center was locked down around noon over the potential security threat, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correction Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said in an email.
Correctional staff tasked with monitoring facility video and camera systems “saw what appeared to be a potential security risk at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.”
The department investigated the threat using its special operations...
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this Sunday Gardener segment, Tony Pann is joined by Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms as they discuss tips on how to water correctly so you don't hurt your plants and flowers. She offers tips and accessories that can be used to regulate and properly water your gardens.
JOPPA, Md. — A pizza delivery driver is expected to survive, and police have arrested a suspect after a shooting Saturday night in Joppa, Maryland. Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Da’Shawn Betterson and Malik Burns had been involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a Papa John’s Pizza. Investigators said that when Betterson left the parking lot to deliver a pizza, Burns followed him and shot him.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated pride by joining the parade in Baltimore. The mayor can be seen walking alongside other parade-goers in the afternoon sun. Scott is wearing a shirt that says 'We Are One, Baltimore' in support of the movement.
A member of the NFL - no, not that NFL - drug trafficking enterprise has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after admitting to his role in a racketeering conspiracy. Baltimore resident Juawan Davis, 25, was sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by five years of...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 61-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of a man in Windsor Mill over the weekend, police said.
William Mints, of Catonsville, is charged with first-degree assault in the shooting.
Officers responded around noon Saturday to the 7500 block of Windsor Mill Road for a shooting. There, they found Mints and a man in his twenties who had been shot, police said.
The man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury. Police said Mints suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The circumstances of the shooting are unclear.
Mint is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens has selected 20 Baltimore City Public Schools graduates as Ozzie Newsome Scholars, according to team staff.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, created the scholarship program in honor of Ozzie Newsome, the Ravens’ longtime personnel executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer, staff said.
The program funds scholarships for public school graduates who attend one of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore are on the short list of those higher-education institutions, staff said.
Ozzie Newsome Scholars receive an annual scholarship...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
