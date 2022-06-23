Loyola Blakefield lacrosse defenseman Billy Dwan to reunite with Dave Pietramala, father’s former boss, at Syracuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two lottery players redeemed $100,000 prizes in Baltimore City and Towson last week, the Maryland Lottery said Monday. A 61-year-old woman was on her way to a doctor’s appointment, but she grabbed a $10 Mega 7s scratcher from Smith’s Place in East Baltimore before getting on the bus, the Lottery said. Baltimore City resident “Little T” plans to use her $100,000 Mega 7s win to buy a new home and car. (Maryland Lottery) The woman, a mother of three and grandmother of seven, scratched the winning ticket off on her bus, and then she asked the bus to stop and...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO