Loyola Blakefield lacrosse defenseman Billy Dwan to reunite with Dave Pietramala, father’s former boss, at Syracuse

A dual-threat quarterback, a do-everything basketball player and a state champion track athlete, Glenelg senior Bisi Owens did it all to be selected as The Baltimore Sun’s 2021-22 high school boys Athlete of the Year. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens has selected 20 Baltimore City Public Schools graduates as Ozzie Newsome Scholars, according to team staff.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, created the scholarship program in honor of Ozzie Newsome, the Ravens’ longtime personnel executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer, staff said.
The program funds scholarships for public school graduates who attend one of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore are on the short list of those higher-education institutions, staff said.
Ozzie Newsome Scholars receive an annual scholarship...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two lottery players redeemed $100,000 prizes in Baltimore City and Towson last week, the Maryland Lottery said Monday.
A 61-year-old woman was on her way to a doctor’s appointment, but she grabbed a $10 Mega 7s scratcher from Smith’s Place in East Baltimore before getting on the bus, the Lottery said.
Baltimore City resident “Little T” plans to use her $100,000 Mega 7s win to buy a new home and car. (Maryland Lottery)
The woman, a mother of three and grandmother of seven, scratched the winning ticket off on her bus, and then she asked the bus to stop and...
Manchester Valley senior Aiden Neal won individual Class 3A state titles in the 800 and 1,600 meter races. He also ran on the state championship-winning 4×400 relay. Neal is the 2022 Carroll County Times boys track and field Athlete of the Year. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
The University is mourning the death of Dia Lee, who passed away on June 20. Lee was a rising senior studying Writing Seminars in the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences. Vice Provost for Student Affairs Rachelle Hernandez and Interim Dean of Student Life Allison Avolio sent an email to the student body regarding Lee’s death on June 24.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
The parents of a recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati who was murdered in Baltimore told an advocacy group called the National American Association for Indian Students that they did not want their son to come to the U.S. Sai Charran Nakka, 25, was found shot last week near...
The development of Morgan State University’s future College of Osteopathic Medicine is moving forward. University President David Wilson’s proposed the facility’s construction during a State of Maryland Board of Public Works meeting on June 8. The new college will be placed where the current Montebello Complex sits....
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of June 27 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, June 28 is as follows: BuckNGrill Craving Potato Factory Chesapeake Food Works Top Nach BMORE Gonzo Tacos Enchanted Cakes and Treats …
Kids want to cool off, but not sure where to go in South Baltimore? Here is a list of splash pads and pools in the South Baltimore area to take kids on these hot summer days. We advise always checking with the venue when possible before heading out as hours and availability can change due to any number of factors, ranging from weather to staffing issues.
With all of its world-class museums, great parks and playgrounds, historic sites, and other kid-friendly tourist attractions, Washington, DC is a travel destination unto itself. Still, there are times—especially during the sweltering summer—when families want to get out and explore something other than the nation’s capital. Fortunately, there are so many great summer day trips from DC that will help families escape the heat and make memories together.
It’s berry season! Thinking of taking the kids on a fruit-picking adventure? Here are our favorite places to go berry picking with kids near Baltimore. Cool Spots To Go Berry Picking with Kids Near Baltimore. HYBRIDOMA ORGANIC FRUIT FARM. 13734 Baldwin Mill Road, Baldwin. (443) 902-0370 | Website. Blueberries,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated pride by joining the parade in Baltimore. The mayor can be seen walking alongside other parade-goers in the afternoon sun. Scott is wearing a shirt that says 'We Are One, Baltimore' in support of the movement.
The 20th Annual Baltimore Natural Hair Care Expo was in full swing in Baltimore County this weekend in Towson. The event was hosted by Malaika Tamu -Cooper of Dreadz and Headz. Local politicians, natural hair care enthusiasts, and professionals came together for two days of professional development. Attendees were invited...
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Four suspects were arrested early Saturday morning on robbery and other related charges in Ocean City. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported strong-arm robbery. Police met with the 25-year-old male victim from Baltimore who reported that he had been assaulted by three males who stole some of his personal property. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
With the extreme heat of summer upon us, Governor Hogan’s veto of an energy efficiency bill failed to put in place measures to protect Maryland’s most vulnerable citizens.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be another hot day on Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.
Clouds will increase by late afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.
A cold front will arrive by midday Monday with a chance for showers and storms.
Severe weather is not expected.
The front will leave the area by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and less humid weather Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night.
Temperature highs will reach around 80 on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some areas on Tuesday night.
It gets warmer Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Another cold front approaches by the weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms on Sunday.
At this time, Saturday looks mainly dry.
