MIAMI - Protesters gathered in Wynwood on Friday afternoon to protest the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Chopper 4 was over the protest, where dozens had gathered. The protesters were on NW 26 Street and had begun marching in the area. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava led the demonstrators, who were chanting and holding signs. The mayor tweeted the following on Friday afternoon: "For the women before us For my granddaughters and future generations to come For our fundamental right to choose — today we march, and tomorrow we get to work. Let us be clear: my body, my choice.""

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO