Man gets new trial after Supreme Court finds he confessed during unlawful interrogation

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from the Holton Conservation Camp in Sylmar, after he walked away from the facility early Thursday morning. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials reported that Cremale Herron, 32-years-old, walked away from the camp before it was determined that he was missing at around 12:45 a.m. CDCR Office of Correctional Safety agents were dispatched to search for the missing inmate, and local law enforcement agencies were notified to be on alert. Herron, is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds. He was sentenced to CDCR from San Bernardino County in 2017 in order to serve a 10-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily harm, according to CDCR's press release.He had been housed at the Holton Conservation Camp since Feb. 2022, and was scheduled for release in Aug. 2023. Officers urged anyone with information or knowledge of Herron's whereabouts to call 9-1-1. The CDCR statement continued to note that of "offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program" since 1977, 99% have been apprehended.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO