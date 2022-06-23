ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Man gets new trial after Supreme Court finds he confessed during unlawful interrogation

By Nikita Biryukov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe justices ruled detectives unlawfully continued to question a man accused of killing his wife after he inquired about obtaining an attorney. (Getty Images) A man convicted of killing his wife will get a new trial after the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled his conviction hinged on an unlawful police...

