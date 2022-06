A house for sale in the North End of Boise on March 21, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) I didn’t come from wealth. Growing up, my dad worked as a mechanic and my mom became disabled when I was young, so our income options were limited. Up until recently, my parents rented our home, both of my grandparents were also renters, and despite how much my parents did to make ends meet, we didn’t have secure housing. At 14 I got my first job, and the income I earned went to my family, to buy food, pay bills and pay rent.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO