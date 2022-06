State Rep. Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers) introduced a bill Wednesday to update the state’s 1931 abortion ban to “make it enforceable post-Roe v. Wade.”. House Bill 6270 updates the language of the 1931 bill to make it so an individual who performs or attempts to perform an abortion, except to save a “pregnant woman,” will be guilty of manslaughter. The charge includes a maximum sentence of not more than 10 years in prison and a fine of no more than $100,000.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO