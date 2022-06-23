Brad Pitt Opened Up About The Alcoholics Anonymous Group He Attended After Angelina Jolie Filed For Divorce And He Was Investigated By Child Services

Picture this: You’re at Zara, combing the racks for an expert knockoff of the designer piece you haven’t been able to stop thinking about since it went down the runway. Then, you look up and see that the person who’s been doing the same thing next to you is none other than Angelina Jolie. If you’re skeptical that such an event could ever unfold, well, too bad you weren’t among those shopping at the brand’s Rome outpost this past weekend. It was one of several stops on the 47-year-old Academy Award winner’s day of shopping with her 17-year-old daughter Zahara. They would have looked just like regular customers if it weren’t for Jolie’s quilted bag with a huge YSL logo.

