Amber Heard may be hanging out in one of the wealthiest enclaves in the country, but — fresh off her epic court loss to Johnny Depp — she seems to be keeping things majorly low-key. The actress — who was spotted last week shopping at the TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, N.Y. — was also seen picking up some items from Southampton’s upscale grocery store, Citarella. The “Aquaman” star chatted up the fishmonger while picking out salmon, a spy tells us, but otherwise, “wasn’t talking with anyone.” “She was very unassuming,” says the fellow shopper. “She was very Hamptons casual. No makeup. Everyone left her alone.” Heard isn’t...

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO