The Supreme Court overturned nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion on Friday, ushering in likely abortion bans across much of the country. But in Nevada, abortion has been enshrined in state law for more than three decades through a process that is difficult to undo. Despite the relative ease of access in Southern Nevada, residents in northern or rural portions of the state have fewer options when it comes to finding abortion providers.

NEVADA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO