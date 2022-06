(The Center Square) - The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah is suing the state over a bill passed by the Legislature in 2020 that banned abortion with some exceptions. Senate Bill 174 took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion should be a state issue, overturning the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that said it was a constitutional right.

UTAH STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO