Kevin Davydov Joins Fully Promoted As Marketing Manager

Booming Mobile App Pickup/Delivery Laundry Service Grows its U.S. Presence in Ft. Lauderdale & Broward County, FL to Meet the Growing Demand. June 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // Miami, Fla. - Mr Jeff, a global laundry service infused with cutting-edge AI technology that has globally modernized the tedious task of laundry with a mobile app providing a seamless 48-hour home laundry pickup and delivery service, has announced the signing of two new franchise agreements to open in South Florida. New franchisees Sam Boulet will open a new location in Ft. Lauderdale and Christian Santos will open a new location in Broward County later this year. These two new franchise agreements come after local entrepreneur, Sergio Aguirre, opened the first Mr Jeff U.S. location in Miami (Coral Gables) this past March.

