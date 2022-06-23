ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Construction of a four-mRNA prognostic signature with its ceRNA network in CESC

By Lang Li
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCervical squamous cell carcinoma and endocervical adenocarcinoma (CESC) tumorigenesis involves a combination of multiple genetic alteration processes. Constructing a survival-associated competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) network and a multi-mRNA-based prognostic signature model can help us better understand the complexity and genetic characteristics of CESC. In this study, the RNA-seq data and clinical...


Nature.com

Cognitive fatigue due to exercise under normobaric hypoxia is related to hypoxemia during exercise

We previously found that a 10-min bout of moderate-intensity exercise (50% maximal oxygen uptake) under normobaric and hypoxic conditions (fraction of inspired oxygen [\({{\text{F}}_\text{IO}}_{_{2}}\)]"‰="‰0.135) reduced executive performance and neural activity in the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC). To examine whether this cognitive fatigue is due to a decrease in SpO2 during exercise, we compared executive performance and related prefrontal activation between two experimental conditions, in which the participants inhaled normobaric hypoxic gas (\({{\text{F}}_\text{IO}}_{_{2}}\)="‰0.135) (hypoxic exercise [HE]) or hypoxic gas adjusted so that SpO2 during exercise remained at the resting level (milder hypoxic exercise [ME]). ME condition showed that reaction time in executive performance decreased (t[13]"‰="‰2.228, P"‰<"‰0.05, d"‰="‰0.34, paired t-test) and left DLPFC activity increased (t[13]"‰="‰-2.376, P"‰<"‰0.05, d"‰="‰0.63, paired t-test) after exercise compared with HE condition. These results showed that the HE-induced reductions in the left DLPFC activity and executive performance were both suppressed in the ME condition, supporting the hypothesis that exercise-induced cognitive fatigue under hypoxic environment is due to hypoxemia during exercise. This may lead to the development of a method of coping with cognitive fatigue due to exercise that causes hypoxemia.
FITNESS

