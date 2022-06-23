ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Louy Harris

By Jackson County TIMES
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouy Harris age 54, died June 20, 2022 after a sudden illness. He received his Bachelors in Accounting from Florida State University and his Masters of Business...

Mildred Alene Ray Whitehead

Mildred Alene Ray Whitehead, age 85, went to be with the Lord Friday morning, June 24th, 2022. She was born on May 22, 1937 to William Albert “W.A.” and Alice Wimberly Ray in Alliance. She lived and attended school there until her family moved to Altha when she was in the 7th grade. She graduated from Altha High School in 1955, then continued her education at Massey-Draughton Business College in Montgomery, AL. Upon completion in 1956, she was hired as Secretary to the Personnel Director at St. Joe Paper Company where she worked until 1968 when she decided to return to school to become a teacher. She received her AA degree from Chipola Junior College then transferred to FSU and received her BS in Elementary Education in 1971. She taught 4th, Kindergarten & 2nd grades at Altha Public School during her 25 year career before retiring in 1996. After retirement she worked as a substitute teacher, election poll worker, assisted several elderly folks in the community, and devoted even more time to her growing family. She enjoyed working outside in the yard, traveling, attending church and family reunions, catching up with classmates as well as visiting and meeting new people.
ALTHA, FL
Mrs. Barbara Ann Guilford

Mrs. Barbara Ann Guilford, age 59, of Cottondale, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her residence. Barbara Ann was born April 10, 1963 in Jacob City, Florida to James and Willie Mae Beechum Muckerson, both preceded her in death. She is survived...
COTTONDALE, FL
Linda Faye Nelson

Linda Faye Nelson, age 75, of Alford, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
ALFORD, FL
Summer Sports Schedule

Game times are subject to change. Marianna Marlins at Dothan. Marianna host Chipley, JV at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m. High School Basketball at the Altha High School. Sneads vs. Holmes County, old gym at 2 p.m. Marianna vs. North Bay Haven, new gym at 3 p.m. Malone...
MARIANNA, FL
JAIL Report for June 23, 2022

Shaniqua Murray, 28, Marianna, Florida: Grand theft, fugitive from justice- Montgomery County, Tennessee: Marianna Police Department. Melissa Crockett, 37, Graceville, Florida: Violation of state probation: Graceville Police Department. Dashawna Collins, 24, Malone, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. CB Miller, 54, Marianna, Florida: Sentenced to 36...
MARIANNA, FL
June 24-26 Weather Forecast for Jackson County

Florida weather is very subject to change, so please keep an eye out for weather updates. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued another heat advisory for our area. Temperatures could reach 101 today and the heat index may hit 109. There is a 30 percent chance of showers...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

