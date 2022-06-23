Ukraine-Russia war LIVE: Evil Putin’s Ukraine blockade ‘weaponising hunger’ as global food crisis ‘will kill millions’

VLADIMIR Putin is “weaponising hunger” and using food security as a “callous tool of war” with its blockade of Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine has been described as the “bread basket of Europe” and was one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil before Russia launched the devastating war in February.

But the Russian invasion and Moscow’s mining of the access to the southern ports, including Odesa, has halted much of that flow and endangered world food supplies.

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss warned the crisis created by Vladimir Putin is “urgent” and must be solved in the next month to avoid “devastating consequences”.

Ms Truss said the UK’s long-standing alliance with Turkey is “more important than ever” at a time when “security, sovereignty and self-determination are under threat”.

She said the countries are working “closely together”, in particular to get the “grain out of Ukraine”.

Meanwhile, the global food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine will kill millions by leaving the hungriest more vulnerable to infectious diseases, potentially triggering the world's next health catastrophe, the head of a major aid organisation has warned.

The knock-on effects of the food shortages mean many will die not only of starvation but from having weaker defences against infectious diseases due to bad nutrition.

Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, said: "I think we've probably already begun our next health crisis. It's not a new pathogen but it means people who are poorly nourished will be more vulnerable to the existing diseases.

"I think the combined impact of infectious diseases and the food shortages and the energy crisis… we can be talking about millions of extra deaths because of this," he said.

Turkish ship leaves Ukraine’s Mariupol after grain talks with Moscow

A Turkish cargo ship on Wednesday left Ukraine’s Russian-occupied port of Mariupol after a round of “constructive” grain talks with Moscow, the Turkish defence ministry said, without specifying if it was carrying wheat.

“The meeting in Moscow gave its first concrete result,” the Turkish ministry said in a statement.

“Just a few hours after the end of the long meeting, the Turkish dry cargo ship, which had been waiting for days, left the Ukrainian port.”

EU leaders expected to take historic decision & accept Ukraine membership bids

EU chief Charles Michel says he expects the bloc's leaders to take the "historic" decision to accept war-torn Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova as candidates for EU membership.

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss the move, which would send a strong message of support for Ukraine, four months into the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells the nation to get ready for a "historic decision".

Securing candidate status is the first step on the road to EU membership, a process that can take years.

Sportswear company Nike to make full exit from Russia

Sportswear maker Nike is making a full exit from Russia, three months after suspending its operations there.

The company confirmed the move in an emailed statement.

Britain slaps Russia with fresh wave of sanctions

Britain introduced a new tranche of trade sanctions against Russia on Thursday, a notice published on the government website said.

The notice listed new measures including prohibitions on the export to Russia of a range of goods and technology, the export of jet fuel, and the export of sterling or EU denominated banknotes.

Ukraine to begin first trial of Russian soldier accused of rape

Ukraine is expected on Thursday to hold a preliminary hearing in its first trial of a Russian soldier charged with raping a Ukrainian woman during Russia's invasion, the first of what could be dozens of such cases.

The suspect, Mikhail Romanov, 32, who is not in Ukrainian custody and will be tried in absentia, is accused of murdering a civilian in the Kyiv capital region on March 9 and then repeatedly raping the man's wife, according to court files.

Russia's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment, and Reuters was unable to reach the soldier. Moscow has denied allegations of war crimes.

Romanov is accused of raping a 33-year-old woman after he and another Russian soldier shot her husband Oleksiy at point blank in the village of Bohdanivka to the northeast of Kyiv.

The two soldiers then left and later returned twice more to rape her, the court files said. The identity of the second soldier had not been established.

It was not immediately clear what kind of legal representation Romanov would have at the trial, which will be held behind closed doors.

A prosecutor working on sexual violence cases told Reuters that up to 50 such crimes were being investigated, but that the number of instances of sexual violence by Russian soldiers since Feb. 24 was likely to be substantially higher.

Explosions heard in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv - mayor

Explosions were heard in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said, urging residents to take shelter.

He did not provide further details in his post on messaging app Telegram.

A Russian missile strike killed at least one person and damaged buildings including a school in Mykolaiv on Wednesday, according to local authorities. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Liz Truss accuses Putin of 'weaponising hunger' with Ukraine blockade (2/2)

The Foreign Secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "weaponising hunger" with the blockade.

"He is using food security as a callous tool of war. He has blocked Ukrainian ports, and is stopping 20 million tonnes of grain being exported across the globe, holding the world to ransom," she said.

"I'm here in Turkey to discuss the plan to get the grain out, supported by the United Nations.

"We're clear that commercial vessels need to have safe passage to be able to leave Ukrainian ports, and that Ukrainian ports should be protected from Russian attacks.

"We support the UN talks, but Russia cannot be allowed to delay and prevaricate. It's urgent that action is taken within the next month ahead of the new harvest. And we're determined to work with our allies to deliver this."

