Amazon's Alexa may soon be able to read you stories in the voice of a dead relative to help 'make the memories last'

By Sophie Curtis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Amazon's Alexa can already whisper, put on an accent and speak in the voice of Samuel L. Jackson – and soon it could even impersonate your dead grandmother.

The tech giant has revealed it is developing a system to let Alexa mimic any voice after hearing less than a minute of audio.

It could allow users of Amazon's voice assistant to have stories read to them in the voice of a loved one – including a deceased friend or relative.

Speaking at Amazon’s Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Alexa’s senior vice-president Rohit Prasad said the goal was to 'make the memories last' after 'so many of us have lost someone we love' during the pandemic.

'We are unquestionably living in the golden era of AI, where our dreams and science fictions are becoming a reality,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zauOZ_0gJoWvVT00
During the conference, a video segment portrayed a child who asked, 'Alexa, can grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?'

A moment later, Alexa affirmed the command and changed her voice.

She spoke soothingly, less robotically, ostensibly sounding like the child's grandmother in real life.

Prasad noted that, using the new technology, the company had been able to produce high-quality audio using just one minute of speech.

'The way we made it happen is by framing the problem as a voice conversion task and not a speech generation path,' he said.

Amazon did not give any indication of when the voice-mimicking feature would be rolled out to the public.

The work wades into an area of technology that has garnered close scrutiny for potential benefits and abuses.

The goal is to help people with speech impairments or other problems but some worry it could also be used to propagate political deepfakes.

For instance, Microsoft recently restricted which businesses could use its software to parrot voices.

Meanwhile, a Google engineer was put on paid leave earlier this month after claiming that a company chatbot had advanced to sentience and could express thoughts and feelings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbqpR_0gJoWvVT00
The tech giant has revealed it is developing a system to let Alexa mimic any voice after hearing less than a minute of audio

Prasad said Amazon's aim for Alexa is 'generalisable intelligence', or the ability to adapt to user environments and learn new concepts with little external input.

He said that goal is 'not to be confused with the all-knowing, all-capable, uber artificial general intelligence', or AGI, which Alphabet's DeepMind unit and Elon Musk-co-founded OpenAI are seeking.

Another Amazon executive said Tuesday that Alexa had 100 million customers globally, in line with figures the company has provided for device sales since January 2019.

