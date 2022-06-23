ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Instagram to verify your age with a SELFIE in new crackdown on ‘underage users’

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6lbS_0gJoWYOs00

INSTAGRAM is asking youngsters to verify their age using selfies.

It's part of Instagram's ongoing battle to correctly identify teens – and keep very young children off the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARJIp_0gJoWYOs00
One new option for age verification is a video selfie Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPuhQ_0gJoWYOs00
You can also get other adults to vouch for your age Credit: Instagram

There are two new ways that users will be asked to verify their age.

The first is by uploading a selfie in the Instagram app – using UK-based company Yoti.

Yoti analyses selfies to determine age ranges, with around 98-99% accuracy.

It works by checking your facial features in a video selfie and creating an age estimate.

Once Instagram (and its parent company Meta) and Yoti have verified your age, the video is deleted.

"We require people to be at least 13 years old to sign up for Instagram," said Instagram.

"In some countries, our minimum age is higher. When we know if someone is a teen (13-17), we provide them with age-appropriate experiences.

"Like defaulting them into private accounts, preventing unwanted contact from adults they don’t know and limiting the options advertisers have to reach them with ads."

Another option is to ask mutual friends to verify your age.

The person vouching needs to be 18 years old and not vouching for anyone else at the same time.

They will also have to meet "other safeguards" that weren't detailed by Instagram.

You can also use the current method of simply verifying your age with an ID.

This process is triggered if someone attempts to edit their date of birth on Instagram from below 18 to over 18.

The new tech is rolling out in the US initially, but will likely land in the UK eventually too.

"Understanding someone’s age online is a complex, industry-wide challenge," Instagram explained.

"We want to work with others in our industry, and with governments, to set clear standards for age verification online.

"Many people, such as teens, don’t always have access to the forms of ID that make age verification clear and simple.

"As an industry, we have to explore novel ways to approach the dilemma of verifying someone’s age when they don’t have an ID."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAgDY_0gJoWYOs00
You can also verify your age using an official ID Credit: Instagram
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0gJoWYOs00

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Did someone break into your Facebook account? Check for this red flag

You know by now that details like your Social Security number and banking login are extremely valuable to hackers and scammers. But longtime Komando.com readers also know that your social media information trumps all others. Cracking your bank account can only net hackers the amount you have available, but your...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Smart Phone#Ios#Meta
CBS Boston

Your phone might be secretly recording you with your consent

BOSTON - There are all kinds of laws to protect our privacy but there's a good chance you may be opening the door to let strangers in on the private details of your life all through your phone.There are plenty of devices we know are listening to us, like Amazon Alexa, but your phone could also be spying on you.Cyber security expert Peter Tran says the information is likely being collected through apps on your device."It's scary," Tran told WBZ-TV. "It's really scary, the potential capabilities of any of these apps that are out there."Here's how it works.When you download...
TECHNOLOGY
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
SlashGear

The Reason Your Android Phone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

Most Android phones come with fast-charging batteries, and every year the industry continues to push the boundaries of fast charging tech on smartphones. With the charging standards peaking well over 100 watts, a 100% top-up takes as little as 20 minutes (via Oppo). But even with a quick-charging Android device, you might have noticed a dip in charging performance. Maybe your smartphone has started taking a little longer to charge fully every time to the point the issue needs to be addressed.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Samsung agrees to pay $14m penalty over misleading Galaxy ads

Samsung has agreed to pay a $14m penalty for misleading claims that seven of its Galaxy phones were water-resistant when the devices could stop working after being used in swimming pools or ocean water. Justice Michael Murphy approved the settlement between the tech company and the Australian competition and consumer...
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

How to create an anonymous Facebook account

There’s always a new scandal about Facebook. Those range from shady advertising to disabling Meta headsets. Deleting your main Facebook account isn’t a bad idea, but if you still want to use the platform, you can always create an anonymous Facebook account. Maybe you need one for work,...
INTERNET
TechRadar

This Facebook Messenger phishing scam may have trapped millions of users

A major phishing campaign has been uncovered that may have earned its operators millions of dollars through affiliate advertising commissions. Discovered by AI-focused cybersecurity firm PIXM in September 2021, before its peak in April and May 2022, the campaign leveraged Facebook’s Messenger service, legitimate URL shortener services, and web pages with adverts and surveys.
INTERNET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
533K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy