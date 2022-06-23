ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope insists resigning is 'NOT on my mind' after speculation mounted that he was considering stepping down due to health issues

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Pope Francis slapped down rumours that he would resign amid a flurry of health issues, vowing to serve as pontiff for 'as long as God allows'.

Francis, 85, cancelled a trip to Africa last week due to mobility concerns, prompting fears for his health.

He also told a meeting of priests in Rome last week: 'Rather than operate, I'll resign.'

But the Catholic church leader poured cold water on talk of resignation, reportedly telling Brazilian bishops in a meeting yesterday: 'I want to live my mission as long as God allows me and that’s it.'

Archbishop Roque Paloschi added that the Pope reassured the clergy meeting that 'resignation does not cross his mind', according to a Portuguese translation of the Vatican newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZwCi_0gJoRfo800
Pope Francis (pictured yesterday) has been wheelchair-bound due to issues with his knee

Monsignor Lúcio Nicoletto added that he was wowed by the Pope's 'great strength' at the meeting.

Francis had told his weekly general audience on Wednesday: 'When we are old, we cannot do the same things we did when we were young.

'The body has another pace, and we must listen to the body and accept its limits.

'We all have them. I too have to use a walking stick now.'

Earlier this month a cardinal said talk of the Pope's resignation amounted to 'fake news' and a 'cheap soap opera'.

Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga said: 'He has never thought about it.'

The Argentine spent 11 days in hospital last summer to have part of his colon removed.

Initially planned to be a week-long stay, the hospitalisation was prolonged for extra 'medical and rehabilitative therapy', his spokesman said in July 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4RgM_0gJoRfo800
The pontiff, 85, spent 11 days in hospital last year to have part of his colon removed

The pope told a Spanish radio station at the time that quitting 'hadn't even crossed my mind'.

Francis has struggled with knee pain, but has insisted he won't have an operation.

In 2013 Pope Benedict became the first pontiff to resign since 1415, citing old age.

Upon moving into the Vatican a year later, the pope said he would consider doing the same if his health dictated: 'He opened a door, the door to retired popes.'

But a Church source told AFP this week: 'In the pope's entourage, the majority of people don't really believe in the possibility of a resignation.'

Vatican expert Marco Politi added: 'These rumours are encouraged by the pope's opponents who are only eager to see Francis leave.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvEZL_0gJoRfo800
Francis said in 2014 that Benedict 'opened the door' to the notion that popes could resign

Mr Politi said of the latest rumours: 'At this stage, it is a question of being realistic and not alarmist.'

He said it was 'hard to imagine' Francis would resign while the Synod of Bishops council - set to conclude in 2023 - is ongoing.

Alberto Melloni, a professor of Christianity and secretary of the John XXIII Foundation for Religious Sciences in Bologna, told AFP such talk is 'preposterous'.

'These are things in which there is a desire to understand, to speculate, but there is little to say,' he said.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
Slate

A nun founded a TV station that became the “Catholic Fox News.” Then it turned against the pope.

In June of 2020, the three hosts of a Catholic radio show were talking about the news of the day. “I think they should go on ride-alongs, a lot of these bishops,” said Harold Burke-Sivers, a deacon and one of the hosts of Morning Glory. It was a month after the murder of George Floyd, and the U.S. bishops had released a statement condemning police brutality. “I agree that there needs to be reforms. But they should go on ride-alongs and see what these officers do every single day.”
RELIGION
Fox News

A Conservative Priest Who Calls Nancy Pelosi Blessed! An Interesting Take on the Holy Communion Conflict

Wherever you stand on the controversy over denying Catholic politicians Holy Communion because of their stance on abortion, one conservative priest has a totally non-political take on this ever-growing dispute. Fr. Gerald Murray, who by all accounts is no close compadre of the Speaker of the House, says Nancy Pelosi is blessed. Why blessed? Because, he says, she has an Archbishop who cares enough about her eternal soul to decree that she should no longer receive the Holy Eucharist in her home Archdiocese of San Francisco. Not too long-ago Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone made public his ongoing, but private, spat with Pelosi over her staunch support of abortion rights. The Catholic Church considers abortion to be a grave sin for those who have one or for those who aid in its continuance. It’s a sin that jeopardizes a person’s promise of heaven. While many in the church have accused clergy like Cordileone of ‘weaponizing the Eucharist’, Murray says people should understand it from the point of view of a Shepherd caring for his flock. You can read the article here… Listen to Fr. Murray explain it, and also talk about how Pope Francis is molding the Catholic Church with 21 new Cardinals. Fr. Murray heads the United Nations parish, Church of the Holy Family in Manhattan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Covid is blamed for surge in 'demonic possessions' as Catholic Church opens centre dedicated to exorcisms in the Philippines

The Catholic Church is building a centre dedicated to exorcisms in the Philippines after an apparent surge since the pandemic. The St Michael Centre for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism in Manila will be the first of its kind in Asia and will train priests in the art of expelling demons and provide a dedicated site to perform the rituals.
RELIGION
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
Fast Company

These 7 Catholic churches in Europe are unlike anything you’ve seen before

After World War II, religion in Europe was declining, and the Catholic Church turned to architecture for a fresh start: Out with the gilt and the traditional symbology, in with the concrete and glass. In an upcoming book, British photographer Jamie McGregor Smith tells the story of these little-known modernist...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popes#Priests#Catholic#Brazilian#Portuguese#Rodr Guez Maradiaga#Argentine
TravelNoire

Banned For Life: U.S. Tourist Throws Scooter Down Rome's Spanish Steps Causing $26,000 In Damage

In latest news, a U.S. tourist who threw an electric scooter down Rome‘s Spanish Steps has been banned for life from the site. A visit to Rome’s historic Spanish Steps ended with a fine and a life-long ban for this particular U.S. traveler. The woman, a 28-year-old U.S. American traveler allegedly threw the scooter down the iconic steps. The incident that occurred in Italy’s historic capital was caught on video.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Church Convicts Catholic Ex-Priest of Abusing Boy for Years

BERLIN (AP) — A Catholic diocese in Germany said Tuesday that a former priest has been convicted in a church trial of sexually abusing a minor over several years almost three decades ago. The man, who wasn't identified, was ordered to pay 10% of his income to a charitable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Britain's first transgender parents introduce their second surrogate daughter on Lorraine and say their family proves 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'

Britain's first transgender parents have had a second baby, and say their family shows 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'. Jake, 42, and Hannah Graf, 33, from south London, appeared on the Lorraine show today to talk about their new baby Teddy, who was carried by a surrogate and born by emergency c-section.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
Daily Mail

Prince Charles tells Commonwealth nations he won't stand in their way if they chose to ditch the Queen as head of state: Future king uses speech in Rwanda to tell world leaders he will support moves to become republics

Prince Charles today described his 'personal sorrow' over slavery and addressed the future of the Queen as head of state of Commonwealth nations in a landmark speech in Rwanda. Amid tensions in the Caribbean where several islands want to become republics, the future king said that the British Royal Family...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Readers' kindness helps thousands of children who have fled Ukraine find peace at educational summer camps

They fled the horrors of Russia’s invasion and were given sanctuary in Britain. Now bewildered youngsters from Ukraine are learning how to be children again. And, thanks to the incredible generosity of Mail on Sunday readers, thousands have been able to sign up for educational summer camps where they can make friends, practise English – and have fun.
HOMELESS
tatler.com

The Queen is ‘back in the saddle’ again despite mobility issues

Despite ongoing mobility issues, Her Majesty has delighted royal fans by getting back in the saddle in recent days. According to The Sun, a source told the paper that: ‘The Queen has enjoyed being on her horse again. Riding again is a wonderful sign after those worries about her health. To do so at 96 is pretty remarkable.’
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

William still smarting about Harry’s racism comments and why Charles could become the 'ghost king' – watch our talk show Palace Confidential for unrivalled royal analysis

Prince William's speech about racism in Britain will have been in part inspired by the fact that he is still 'smarting' about the comments that Harry and Meghan made last year, believes commentator Sarah Vine. The Sussexes' claims about racism in the Royal Family in a 2021 interview with Oprah...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

436K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy