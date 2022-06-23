ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea ‘one of four clubs to offer Ousmane Dembele a contract’ with Barcelona star available on free transfer in summer

By Anthony Chapman
 2 days ago

CHELSEA are reportedly just one of four clubs to offer Ousmane Dembele a contract.

Marca claims the Frenchman, 25, is in high demand this summer.

Chelsea are one of four clubs trying to get Ousmane Dembele to sign a contract Credit: AFP

And he is set to make a decision on his future shortly.

The Barcelona star is out of contract at the end of the month, making him a free agent.

But the Spaniards have made a last-ditch attempt to keep Dembele by offering him a bumper new deal.

Chelsea had been leading the race for the winger after he was targeted by his ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.

And the Blues still have a contract offer on the table despite turning their attention to Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

However, two more clubs have entered the race by presenting terms to Dembele.

It’s reckoned Paris Saint-Germain want to bring him back to his homeland amid Neymar’s uncertain future.

And despite landing Sadio Mane from Liverpool, Bayern Munich are also keen on a stunning deal.

It now remains to be seen who Dembele opts for, having previously snubbed a contract offer from Barcelona.

The forward has just come off one of his most productive seasons, with one goal and 13 assists in 21 league outings.

But Barca boss Xavi Hernandez is pushing hard for Dembele to stay this summer.

And it’s reckoned the player has already told the club his preference is to stay should the terms of his new contract be met.

Sports
The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

