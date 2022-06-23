Met Police will be reinvestigated over Stephen Port murders: Force watchdog will launch new probe into how Scotland Yard handled serial killer's victims after 'whitewash' report cleared 17 officers of misconduct

Scotland Yard will be reinvestigated over its handling of the Stephen Port murders by the police watchdog after a 'whitewash' probe cleared 17 Metropolitan Police officers of misconduct.

The officers were accused of blunders that may have hindered the investigation into Port, who murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor during a year-long killing spree before he was caught in September 2015.

All but one of the 17 officers investigated for alleged misconduct refused to answer questions when quizzed by investigators.

Critics said the force had 'blood on its hands' after an inquest uncovered blunders that allowed Port to roam free for 16 months while officers dismissed the deaths as unexplained and unrelated, even though the victims were killed in the same way and dumped within 300 metres of Port's flat.

An inquest jury found that 'there were fundamental failings in these investigations from the beginning' which they said 'probably' cost lives.

These included officers not carrying out basic checks on the police national computer that would have revealed the 46-year-old chef had been accused of a near identical drug rape two years earlier and carried out another assault on a man spiked with GHB just days before his first murder.

But officers failed to spot the similarities and sat on evidence that could have uncovered scores of other victims subjected to his sickening rape fantasies.

Today, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced it was to reinvestigate.

Stephen Port (pictured), 46, is serving life in Belmarsh prison for drugging, raping and killing four men, who he met on a gay dating app, between June 2014 and September 2015

Ms Munro said she was 'concerned' to hear about the 'basic investigative failings' made by detectives. Pictured: Two of Port's victims Gabriel Kovari (left) and Daniel Whitworth (right)

The inquests also revealed new evidence previously unknown to the IOPC from officers who had been subject to the earlier probe.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: 'In our original investigation, we examined the actions of 17 officers. All but one gave no-comment interviews under misconduct caution and chose to provide written responses to the investigators.

'Following analysis of the new information provided at the inquest, we have concluded that the original investigation needed to be wider in scope and, therefore, certain lines of inquiries were not followed. Had this information been known at the time it may have led to different decisions on outcomes.'

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, speaking on behalf of the victims' families, said the decision was 'the only logical decision open to the IOPC following the weight of evidence heard at the inquests'.

He said: 'The original IOPC report was hindered by a wall of silence, given that all but one of the 17 officers questioned gave 'no-comment' interviews.

'Our hope now is that the IOPC will have a lot more to go on.

'There remains a big question mark over whether police prejudice played a part in the investigations.'

He added: 'The inadequate investigations by the Metropolitan Police into the four deaths is one of the most widespread institutional failures in modern history, exacerbated by a woeful lack of remorse, regret or sympathy displayed at the inquests by some of the officers involved.

'Port was jailed for life, but the police have blood on their hands too. It is time for them to be held accountable.'

At the inquest into Port's victims in December, Scotland Yard was accused of 'one of the most widespread institutional failures in modern history' after officers failed to stop the killer.

The sexual predator, obsessed with drugging and raping young men, killed the quarter by giving them lethal overdoses of the date-rape drug GHB from June 2014 to September 2015.

A series of failures were outlined at the inquest into the deaths, including how officers didn't examine Port's laptop seized within days of the first murder, which would have revealed his obsession with drug rape and uncovered a further 12 victims he sexually assaulted.

Police also failed to carry out basic forensic checks, examine Port's movements and missed evidence and ignored concerns from the victims' families and friends.

It was 16 months after the first killing before a murder squad was brought in, leading in October 2015 to the capture of Port – who was played by Stephen Merchant in the BBC drama of his crimes, Four Lives, in January. None of the 17 officers investigated over the botched inquiry lost their jobs or faced disciplinary action.

Seven were promoted, including five whose performance was found to be below standard. All were cleared of misconduct in 2019.

Inquest jurors found 'failures' by the police were likely to have contributed to three of the men's deaths. Pictured: Met Police assistant commissioner Helen Ball speaks after the inquest

The Met said today the force will offer 'every support' to the fresh investigation into the way officers initially handled the murders.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball said: 'The deaths of these four young men is a tragedy and we are deeply sorry there were failings in our police response. Again, I give my own and the Met's heartfelt apologies.

'The whole of the Met is committed to improving our investigations, our relationships and the trust people have in us to keep them safe.

'Since the deaths of Anthony, Gabriel, Daniel and Jack we have worked hard to ensure the service we provide is better while understanding we have more to do. Learning and recommendations from the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Her Majesty's Coroner and our LGBT+ Independent Advisory Group of community members have enabled us to make a range of improvements.

'Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services are with us now carrying out an inspection into how we respond to and investigate death. We look forward to their findings and any recommendations they may have.

'If the IOPC reinvestigation makes further recommendations for improvements we will of course consider those very seriously, in addition to any misconduct matters that may arise.'

Stephen Port: The quiet, porn-obsessed loner who turned into a serial killer

In many ways, Stephen Port did not fit the serial killer stereotype.

The softly spoken, bus depot chef had a "strange" obsession with children's toys and rarely socialised, instead spending his free time in his flat on his laptop or internet dating, rarely going too far from work and home.

But the reality, unknown to the few who knew him, was that the 6ft 5in former escort was obsessed with drug-rape pornography, and lured unwitting, boyish-looking, gay men to his flat through websites such as Grindr before fatally plying them with GHB, sexually abusing them, and disposing of their corpses.

Port then weaved an unending web of lies to cover his tracks and muddy the waters, allowing him to strike again and again until police finally pieced together Port's murderous involvement in four deaths.

Evidence at the inquests suggested Port had more aliases - used to spread rumours in the aftermath of each murder - than he had genuine friends.

Port, originally from Dagenham, trained as a chef after dropping out of art school.

He lived at home until his early 30s, having come out as gay, and part-bought a one-bedroom flat in Barking that would eventually become the grim theatre for his depraved acts.

As he approached his 40s, but with his desire for much younger male company unrelenting, the balding Port began to wear a floppy, blond hair-piece atop his athletic frame in an effort to persuade people he was closer to their age.

Port became a GHB user towards the end of 2013 and, by then, had come to the attention of police for allegedly drugging and raping a man on New Year's Eve.

He was said to have had a "revolving door of boys coming and going" at his flat, some of whom he boasted he would wed, only for them to disappear out of his life as quickly as they arrived.

Indeed, one of his few friends, neighbour Ryan Edwards, remarked how Port had a "voracious appetite" for meeting "very young" men.

But he later became so concerned that Port was spending time with "vulnerable" boys that he considered he might have "paedophile tendencies".

Mr Edwards said he also had concerns about Port's drug use, but was reassured by the predator that his interest in young males was legal, and that the drugs were for personal use only.

The truth, as police would later come to discover, was far more sinister.