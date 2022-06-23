ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Chalmers FAILS to qualify for world championship semi-finals after Aussie swimmer's controversial backflip that saw 'love rival' Cody Simpson miss out on a place in Hungary

By Ollie Lewis
 2 days ago

Kyle Chalmers has failed to reach the semi-finals at the world championships in a disappointing showing following his controversial U-turn earlier this year.

Chalmers stirred outrage after backflipping on his original decision not to travel to Hungary, thereby preventing his countryman Cody Simpson from competing at the world championships.

The saga was further intensified after it emerged that Simpson is dating Chalmers's ex-girlfriend and fellow swimmer Emma McKeon, although Chalmers vehemently denies any suggestion that his U-turn was fuelled by a personal grudge.

However, the 26-year-old has failed to make the most of his place in Budapest, suffering an early exit after placing 22nd in the field for men's 100m butterfly.

Only the top 16 qualify for the semi-finals and Chalmers put in a miserable effort, recording a time one second slower than the pace which saw him qualify for the event in Hungary.

Chalmers had put in a stunning effort to lead Australia to an unlikely silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Kyle Chalmers has failed to qualify for world championships semi finals in Budapest

The South Australian, who won Aussie hearts when he won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, took time off after the National Championships in May.

Chalmers had lashed out at at speculation a swimming love triangle involving him, Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon was behind him going back on his decision to sit out the 100m butterfly at the world championships, which cost Simpson a spot.

He claimed media made him out to be the villain, before retreating to his home state and playing in an Australian Rules match despite his injury history with his shoulders.

It didn't appear to affect 'King Kyle', who swam one of the fastest splits in history - 46.60 - in the anchor leg in what he later described as one of the best efforts of his career.

Chalmers backflipped on his place in the comp, denying love rival Cody Simpson his place

'I challenge anyone to go through what I've gone through over this last little period and try and stand up and perform like that, especially this last little window where I've been completely slammed for doing what I'm best at.

'I think that's one of the best ones for me,' he told News Corp.

'Ten weeks ago I was 100 kilos and coming back from my second shoulder surgery so for me to be on this team at the world championships ... that's energising me.

'It's special and something that I want to be a part of, something I worked so hard for, I've sacrificed so much for so long to be here on this team, to be at the top and if my shoulders are feeling good and my mind's feeling good, I want to be here representing my country.'

