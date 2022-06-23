Glasto before the glamping: Pictures look back to time before Britain's foremost music festival went corporate with pop-up hotels, spas, beauty treatments and flushable toilets
By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
Daily Mail
2 days ago
Yurts, spas, beauty treatments, flushable toilets and even a helipad are now par for the course when attending Glastonbury.
It's a far cry from the muddy Worthy Farm fields of yore. Glasto veterans still revel in the memory of 2005, when the festival was hit by flash floods adn turned into an instant mudfest.
Since its debut in 1970 Glastonbury has attracted thousands of eager music fans to support their favourite artists come rain or shine.
But the legendary festival has changed a lot over the last 50 years. From tickets sold at just £1 for only 1,500 campers at the Somerset festival's first year to the dizzying heights it has reached today, Glastonbury has grown to something bigger than its creator Michael Eavis could have expected.
In 1970 the headline acts were Marc Bolan and KeithChristmaswith 1,500 guests getting in for £1, a ticket which included free milk from the farm. Festival-goers would camp wherever they found a spot for their humble tents.
But by 2022 festival-goers not wishing to slum it on a campsite and risk being washed away by torrential downpours can fork out up to £24,999 for a stay at The Pop-Up Hotel which is a 10-minute walk from the site.
The hotel boasts private pools with swim-up bars and a spa with nine beauty therapists as well as some home from home comforst such as flushable toilets and hot showers.
And if guests don't fancy grabbing a burger from a food stall they will be catered for by the chef of London's private members club Blacks, Luke Thomas.
For those not willing to spend quite as much money on camping in style, other luxury options are available from £1,995. Guests wishing to splash their cash can purchase a stay in yurts of varying sizes which come kitted out with double beds and cosy furnishing.
And for £1,150 you can sleep at the festival's campsite in an 18-foot tipi which sleeps up to six people. For that price the Glastonbury website states: 'Tipi dwelling is an incredible and elemental experience, but not a luxury one, so whilst the Tipis include a waterproof groundsheet, inner lining and rain catcher, you will need to bring your own bedding, mats, and any other necessary creature comforts.'
A portrait of Glastonbury festival founder Michael Eavis by English pop artist Sir Peter Blake has been unveiled at the music festival. The portrait, unveiled on Blake’s 90th birthday, was commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) in London in 2019, and will be displayed at the venue when it reopens in 2023 after building works are completed.
Glastonbury 2022 is well underway with music fans returning to Worthy Farm for the first time since 2019. Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will help welcome back music fans with their headline sets across the four-day event. On Wednesday 22 June, festival co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis welcomed revellers back to the festival in Somerset.Festival-goers – who were warned the blue skies may soon be replaced by storm clouds – took part in a laughter yoga workshop in the Healing Field on Thursday morning (23 June). You can follow along with updates from Worthy Farm on our...
Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis took to the stage at the festival tonight (Thursday, June 23), playing a heart-warming covers set before Bastille performed a secret show. Check out photos and footage below. As rumours of Bastille’s secret set at William’s Green spread across the Worthy Farm site, the area grew...
After a two year break due to the pandemic, the UK's Glastonbury Festival is back and in full swing. The five-day-long festival kicked off on Wednesday, June 22, and will continue through June 26 in Pilton, Somerset, England. It features performances from artists across all generations, including 20-year-old Billie Eilish (who made history on Friday as the youngest solo headliner in the festival's history), Kendrick Lamar, and Paul McCartney.
Glastonbury Festival-goers have been paying tribute to loved ones lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. People are being encouraged to write messages to late family and friends and place them in a giant lotus flower sculpture at Worthy Farm in Somerset. The 40ft (12m) sculpture, designed by artist Joe Rush, will...
IDLES played a surprise set at Glastonbury 2022 today (Saturday June 25), performing their debut album ‘Brutalism’ in full. Taking to the stage in the 12.30pm slot on the BBC Introducing Stage, the Bristol band tore through the entirety of their 2017 debut, described at the time by NME as “an expletive-laden, punk triumph that tackles the current Tory rule, toxic masculinity and mental health.”
Lauren Laverne has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her mum Celia Gofton after she suddenly died while the radio host was presenting at Glastonbury Festival. The 44-year-old radio breakfast show presenter, who is covering the Somerset festival for the BBC, honoured her mum with an emotional Instagram post. The DJ...
Billie Eilish has delivered an electrifying opening to her Pyramid set at Glastonbury, becoming the festival’s youngest solo headliner.The Grammy-winning singer, 20, made a dramatic entrance on Friday night by being raised from beneath the stage as the crowd of adoring fans chanted her name.She has so far treated the audience to a selection of hit songs from her two number-one albums, including Bury A Friend, I Didn’t Change My Number, NDA and My Strange Addiction.glastonbury 🤝 billie eilish watch on @BBCiPlayer | listen on @BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/3mqrMvsqT5— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 24, 2022Eilish has been giving a typically energetic...
Inhaler have discussed their forthcoming tour with Arctic Monkeys, on the first main day of music at Glastonbury 2022 – their first time playing the festival. The Dublin-based band told NME about their support slot this summer with the Alex Turner-fronted act, take a look at the video above to watch.
Beabadoobee has told NME about her upcoming second album ‘Beatopia’ during a backstage interview at Glastonbury 2022. The returning Dirty Hit-signed artist made her debut appearance at the Worthy Farm festival earlier today (June 25), playing on the John Peel Stage. “It was much more of a physical...
It has become as much a part of the British summer as Wimbledon, Henley and fickle weather. And yesterday Glastonbury was back for the first time in three years. Little seemed to have changed since the last music festival in 2019 as the crowd of 200,000 gathered at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
The Chemical Brothers have confirmed that they will not be performing at Glastonbury Festival tonight (June 24) due to COVID. The electronic duo – who were confirmed to DJ at the Arcadia spider between 11pm and 1am earlier this week – broke the news of the cancellation via social media, writing “We are very sorry to announce that we won’t be Doing at Arcadia this evening at Glastonbury”.
When Diana Ross plays Glastonbury on Sunday afternoon, her warm-up act will be a DJ who spends the rest of the year working in a job centre in Stroud. Chris Bull has been the Pyramid Stage DJ since 1983, when tickets cost £12 and the headliners included UB40 and US singer-songwriter Melanie.
The Chemical Brothers have apologised about rescheduling a headline show in Cork tonight (June 23) and confirmed they’re still unsure if they’ll be at Glastonbury Festival this weekend. The dance duo were confirmed for Glastonbury earlier this week after many rumours. They were set to perform tomorrow night...
