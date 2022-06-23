ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG ‘offer Neymar back to Barcelona for fraction of record £198m transfer fee’ but secret clause could wreck plans

By Tony Robertson
 2 days ago

SUPERSTAR Neymar has been offered back to Barcelona for a cut-price fee but a secret clause in his contract at Paris Saint-Germain could scupper plans for a reunion, according to reports.

PSG are said to be open to selling the Brazilian and have offered him back to former club Barcelona for just £43million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mThu6_0gJoIGgc00
Neymar's time at PSG has not gone to plan Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pn2Tw_0gJoIGgc00
Neymar left Barcelona to emerge from the shadow of Lionel Messi (L) but Messi joined PSG last year Credit: Getty

Despite the club's debts of half a BILLION Euros, the prospect of bringing back one of their former superstars could be too good an offer refuse.

However, the 30-year-old's PSG contract has a secret clause which could kill off any deal.

According to El Chiringuito TV, the clause states his contract can be automatically renewed for an additional year on July 1.

This extension means his contract with the Parisians will run until 2027 if it is fulfilled - which will inevitably see his market value increase which could price Barca out of a deal.

Another stumbling block is Barcelona prioritising a deal for Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowksi.

Barcelona are looking to recruit on the cheap and with Lewandowski expressing a desire to leave along with a contract which expires next summer, the Catalan club has made him a priority.

PSG agreed a contract extension with Neymar last year, an agreement which sees him net £600,000 a week.

Following the agreement of a new bumper deal for Kylian Mbappe which kept him out of the clutches of Real Madrid, the French club would be happy to drop Neymar's wages from their books.

PSG have offered Neymar out to a number of clubs, with reports indicating Newcastle United are among the teams in for him.

New sporting director Luis Campos is ringing the changes and looks set to appoint Christophe Galtier ahead of Zinedine Zidane as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement.

He is also set to bring in Manchester United-linked Vitinha and Lille's Renato Sanches to revamp the midfield and build the team around Mbappe in a bid to win the elusive Champions League they want.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also hinted at Neymar's exit.

Speaking to Le Parisian, he said: "I expected all of the players to do more than last season. Much more.

"We have to become humble again. We have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls which can change games.

"We have to discipline ourselves, both on and off the pitch. […] Those who want to stay in their comfort zone will stay to one side.

"Some will come and others will go, but these are private negotiations."

Neymar's agent Wagner Ribiero refuted claims his client would be leaving, saying: "Despite rumours on his departure, Neymar is only focused on PSG and he wants to win Champions League there."

The £200million star's private jet was forced into an emergency landing as he headed back to his native Brazil from Barbados earlier this week.

