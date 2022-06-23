ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Less animal protein and more whole grain in US school lunches could greatly reduce environmental impacts

By Alexandra L. Stern
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 138 (2022) Cite this article. Altering dietary patterns is essential to ameliorating the environmental impacts of the world food system. The U.S. National School Lunch Program shapes the consumption of America's children and adolescents, providing a meaningful opportunity to reduce dietary environmental impacts....

