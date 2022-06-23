ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exceptional soft-tissue preservation of Jurassic Vampyronassa rhodanica provides new insights on the evolution and palaeoecology of vampyroteuthids

By Alison J. Rowe
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough soft tissues of coleoid cephalopods record key evolutionary adaptations, they are rarely preserved in the fossil record. This prevents meaningful comparative analyses between extant and fossil forms, as well as the development of a relative timescale for morphological innovations. However, unique 3-D soft tissue preservation of Vampyronassa rhodanica (Vampyromorpha) from...

Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Intelligence: Octopus and Human Brains Share the Same “Jumping Genes”

New research has identified an important molecular analogy that could explain the remarkable intelligence of these fascinating invertebrates. An exceptional organism with an extremely complex brain and cognitive abilities makes the octopus very unique among invertebrates. So much so that it resembles vertebrates more than invertebrates in several aspects. The neural and cognitive complexity of these animals could originate from a molecular analogy with the human brain, as discovered by a research paper that was recently published in BMC Biology and coordinated by Remo Sanges from Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (SISSA) of Trieste and by Graziano Fiorito from Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn of Naples.
WILDLIFE
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Announce a Breakthrough in Determining Life’s Origin on Earth

Life May have existed on a different planet before EarthBlenderTimer/Pixabay. The biggest question that science has been trying to answer since its creation is the origin of life on Earth. What exactly brought life to Earth from a biological perspective? Today, we are lucky enough to have access to technology that allows humanity to look at its evolution from a molecular level, the truth is hidden somewhere at this very small level and Scientists may have just found an answer.

