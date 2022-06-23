ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillage exacerbates the vulnerability of cereal crops to drought

By John N. Quinton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoils used for crop production cover 15.5 million km2 and almost all have been tilled at some point in their history. However, it is unclear how the changes in soil depth and soil properties associated with tillage affect crop yields. Here we show that tillage on slopes thins soils and reduces...

