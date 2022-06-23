ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland

Large but diminishing effects of climate action nudges under rising costs

By Sebastian Berger
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehavioural public policy has received broad research attention, particularly in the domain of motivating pro-environmental behaviours. We investigate how far the efficacy of arguably one the most popular behavioural policy tools (green 'default change' nudges) depends on the associated cost. On the basis of a field study involving carbon offsets for...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Accounting for ecosystem service values in climate policy

Ecosystem services are often omitted from climate policy owing to difficulties in estimating the economic value of climate-driven ecosystem changes. However, recent advances in data and methods can help us overcome these challenges and move towards a more comprehensive accounting of climate impacts. Climate change is expected to be the...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The timing of unprecedented hydrological drought under climate change

Droughts that exceed the magnitudes of historical variation ranges could occur increasingly frequently under future climate conditions. However, the time of the emergence of unprecedented drought conditions under climate change has rarely been examined. Here, using multimodel hydrological simulations, we investigate the changes in the frequency of hydrological drought (defined as abnormally low river discharge) under high and low greenhouse gas concentration scenarios and existing water resource management measures and estimate the time of the first emergence of unprecedented regional drought conditions centered on the low-flow season. The times are detected for several subcontinental-scale regions, and three regions, namely, Southwestern South America, Mediterranean Europe, and Northern Africa, exhibit particularly robust results under the high-emission scenario. These three regions are expected to confront unprecedented conditions within the next 30 years with a high likelihood regardless of the emission scenarios. In addition, the results obtained herein demonstrate the benefits of the lower-emission pathway in reducing the likelihood of emergence. The Paris Agreement goals are shown to be effective in reducing the likelihood to the unlikely level in most regions. However, appropriate and prior adaptation measures are considered indispensable when facing unprecedented drought conditions. The results of this study underscore the importance of improving drought preparedness within the considered time horizons.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

A high-resolution climate simulation dataset for the past 540 million years

The Phanerozoic Eon has witnessed considerable changes in the climate system as well as abundant animals and plant life. Therefore, the evolution of the climate system in this Eon is worthy of extensive research. Only by studying climate changes in the past can we understand the driving mechanisms for climate changes in the future and make reliable climate projections. Apart from observational paleoclimate proxy datasets, climate simulations provide an alternative approach to investigate past climate conditions of the Earth, especially for long time span in the deep past. Here we perform 55 snapshot simulations for the past 540 million years, with a 10-million-year interval, using the Community Earth System Model version 1.2.2 (CESM1.2.2). The climate simulation dataset includes global distributions of monthly surface temperatures and precipitation, with a 1Â° horizontal resolution of 0.9Â°"‰Ã—"‰1.25Â° in latitude and longitude. This open access climate dataset is useful for multidisciplinary research, such as paleoclimate, geology, geochemistry, and paleontology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kinetic and energetic insights into the dissipative non-equilibrium operation of an autonomous light-powered supramolecular pump

Natural and artificial autonomous molecular machines operate by constantly dissipating energy coming from an external source to maintain a non-equilibrium state. Quantitative thermodynamic characterization of these dissipative states is highly challenging as they exist only as long as energy is provided. Here we report on the detailed physicochemical characterization of the dissipative operation of a supramolecular pump. The pump transduces light energy into chemical energy by bringing self-assembly reactions to non-equilibrium steady states. The composition of the system under light irradiation was followed in real time by 1H NMR for four different irradiation intensities. The experimental composition and photon flow were then fed into a theoretical model describing the non-equilibrium dissipation and the energy storage at the steady state. We quantitatively probed the relationship between the light energy input and the deviation of the dissipative state from thermodynamic equilibrium in this artificial system. Our results provide a testing ground for newly developed theoretical models for photoactivated artificial molecular machines operating away from thermodynamic equilibrium.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#Climate Action#Study Design#Journal#Readcube#Nber Working Paper No#Https Doi Org
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Investigating the presence of adsorbed species on Pt steps at low potentials

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30241-7, published online 10 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work when describing the state of the art of the subject. This has been added as reference [24,25,26] at: 'It has been generally assumed that the hydrogen adsorption/desorption process is responsible for this peak, although some results suggest that OH adsorption can also be involved in these processes22-24. Indeed, DFT results suggest that cation coadsorption with OH is responsible for the observed voltammetric behaviour25,26.' This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Value wild animals' carbon services to fill the biodiversity financing gap

Incorporating the carbon services of wild animals into financial markets has the potential to benefit both climate and conservation through the development of carbon offsets that are equitable and nature positive. However, for this paradigm to be successful, many challenges regarding science, finance and law still need to be overcome.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Three families of Asgard archaeal viruses identified in metagenome-assembled genomes

Asgardarchaeota harbour many eukaryotic signature proteins and are widely considered to represent the closest archaeal relatives of eukaryotes. Whether similarities between Asgard archaea and eukaryotes extend to their viromes remains unknown. Here we present 20"‰metagenome-assembled genomes of Asgardarchaeota from deep-sea sediments of the basin off the Shimokita Peninsula, Japan. By combining a CRISPR spacer search of metagenomic sequences with phylogenomic analysis, we identify three family-level groups of viruses associated with Asgard archaea. The first group, verdandiviruses, includes tailed viruses of the class Caudoviricetes (realm Duplodnaviria); the second, skuldviruses, consists of viruses with predicted icosahedral capsids of the realm Varidnaviria; and the third group, wyrdviruses, is related to spindle-shaped viruses previously identified in other archaea. More than 90% of the proteins encoded by these viruses of Asgard archaea show no sequence similarity to proteins encoded by other known viruses. Nevertheless, all three proposed families consist of viruses typical of prokaryotes, providing no indication of specific evolutionary relationships between viruses infecting Asgard archaea and eukaryotes. Verdandiviruses and skuldviruses are likely to be lytic, whereas wyrdviruses potentially establish chronic infection and are released without host cell lysis. All three groups of viruses are predicted to play important roles in controlling Asgard archaea populations in deep-sea ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cost of stay and characteristics of patients with stroke and delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons

JoaquÃn CayÃ³n-de las CuevasÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1027-97178,9,. Delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons (bed-blocking) is characteristic of pathologies associated with ageing, loss of functional capacity and dependence such as stroke. The aims of this study were to describe the costs and characteristics of cases of patients with stroke and delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons (bed-blocking) compared with cases of bed-blocking (BB) for other reasons and to assess the relationship between the length of total stay (LOS) with patient characteristics and the context of care. A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted at a high complexity public hospital in Northern Spain (2007"“2015). 443 stroke patients presented with BB. Delayed discharge increased LOS by approximately one week. The median age was 79.7Â years, significantly higher than in cases of BB for other reasons. Patients with stroke and BB are usually older patients, however, when younger patients are affected, their length of stay is longer in relation to the sudden onset of the problem and the lack of adequate functional recovery resources or residential facilities for intermediate care.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Highly efficient double ionization of mixed alkali dimers by intermolecular Coulombic decay

In the originally published version of this article, the simulated K and Rb ion kinetic energy distributions shown in Fig. 1c were calculated incorrectly. The significantly higher experimentally measured ion kinetic energies compared with the FCF simulations, which are based purely on alkali diatomic potential energy curves, may be due to the interaction of the excited He atom with the alkali dimer in the dICD reaction. In the seventh paragraph, ninth sentence, the text now reading "The kinetic energy release from the FCF simulations, shown in Fig. 1c, gives moderate agreement with the experimental results, but drastically underestimates the width. The higher measured ion kinetic energies compared to the FCF simulations, which are based purely on alkali diatomic potential energy curves, may be due to the interaction of the excited He atom with the alkali dimer in the dICD reaction" has been altered from the original wording "The kinetic energy release from the FCF simulations, shown in Fig. 1c, gives quantitatively similar results to the measured values, but drastically underestimates the width." The text and figure panel have been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article, and the original and revised versions of Fig. 1c are shown below.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cognitive fatigue due to exercise under normobaric hypoxia is related to hypoxemia during exercise

We previously found that a 10-min bout of moderate-intensity exercise (50% maximal oxygen uptake) under normobaric and hypoxic conditions (fraction of inspired oxygen [\({{\text{F}}_\text{IO}}_{_{2}}\)]"‰="‰0.135) reduced executive performance and neural activity in the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC). To examine whether this cognitive fatigue is due to a decrease in SpO2 during exercise, we compared executive performance and related prefrontal activation between two experimental conditions, in which the participants inhaled normobaric hypoxic gas (\({{\text{F}}_\text{IO}}_{_{2}}\)="‰0.135) (hypoxic exercise [HE]) or hypoxic gas adjusted so that SpO2 during exercise remained at the resting level (milder hypoxic exercise [ME]). ME condition showed that reaction time in executive performance decreased (t[13]"‰="‰2.228, P"‰<"‰0.05, d"‰="‰0.34, paired t-test) and left DLPFC activity increased (t[13]"‰="‰-2.376, P"‰<"‰0.05, d"‰="‰0.63, paired t-test) after exercise compared with HE condition. These results showed that the HE-induced reductions in the left DLPFC activity and executive performance were both suppressed in the ME condition, supporting the hypothesis that exercise-induced cognitive fatigue under hypoxic environment is due to hypoxemia during exercise. This may lead to the development of a method of coping with cognitive fatigue due to exercise that causes hypoxemia.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaporative water loss of 1.42 million global lakes

The evaporative loss from global lakes (natural and artificial) is a critical component of the terrestrial water and energy balance. However, the evaporation volume of these water bodies-from the spatial distribution to the long-term trend-is as of yet unknown. Here, using satellite observations and modeling tools, we quantified the evaporation volume from 1.42 million global lakes from 1985 to 2018. We find that the long-term average lake evaporation is 1500"‰Â±"‰150"‰km3 yearâˆ’1 and it has increased at a rate of 3.12"‰km3 yearâˆ’1. The trend attributions include an increasing evaporation rate (58%), decreasing lake ice coverage (23%), and increasing lake surface area (19%). While only accounting for 5% of the global lake storage capacity, artificial lakes (i.e., reservoirs) contribute 16% to the evaporation volume. Our results underline the importance of using evaporation volume, rather than evaporation rate, as the primary index for assessing climatic impacts on lake systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy