Maryland State Games: Statistical Release

Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma hosted 48 players from across the state ranging from the 2023 class to a player in the 2025 class. The event was hosted at the University of Central Oklahoma and saw players run through speed testing with the Swift timing gates, take BP with the Trackman unit and Blast Motion sensors, go through defensive work with velocities and pop times collected, as well as have a game that saw pitchers throw to live hitters off the Trackman. Today we take a look at some of the leaders in the traditional showcase metrics with more to come in the later days on some of the leaders in the data collected by Trackman and Blast Motion. Full event stats and details can be found by clicking here.

EDMOND, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO