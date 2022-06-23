ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Voice winner Lachie Gill looks stylish in black as he performs during Demons vs Lions game at Melbourne Cricket Ground

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

He's the former school teacher who shot to fame after being crowned winner of The Voice Australia last month.

And on Thursday, Lachie Gill took centre stage as he performed at the Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions AFL game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 24-year-old singer commanded attention as he sang his debut single Wasted Time in front of a pink LCD screen, dressed in a black T-shirt and bomber jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahQii_0gJoArcT00
The Voice winner Lachie Gill, 24, (pictured) took centre stage as he performed at the Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions AFL game on Thursday

He styled his casual look wearing a silver ring on both middle fingers.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia earlier this month, Lachie revealed that he was planning to use the $100,000 cash prize he won to purchase a home or invest into his music career.

'I'll never be the person to buy jewellery or a car. I'll make sure it goes somewhere where it will benefit me for my future,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hbdng_0gJoArcT00
The 24-year-old singer commanded attention as he sang his debut single Wasted Time in front of a pink LCD screen, dressed in a black T-shirt and bomber jacket 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCOcX_0gJoArcT00
 He styled his casual look wearing a silver ring on both middle fingers

'[I'll either] invest it into the music stuff or start looking at a house,' he added.

Last month, the former football player won the $100,000 prize money and a recording contract with Universal Music Australia.

His new single Wasted Time has since amassed over 122,000 views on YouTube.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6ZFT_0gJoArcT00
'[I'll either] invest it into the music stuff or start looking at a house,' he added 

His Complete Collection album debuted at #1 on iTunes and the show was the top rating program of the night with over 779k metro viewers.

After host Sonia Kruger delivered the verdict, the P.E. teacher said he was 'blown away'.

'Oh my God! From the start, I just never, ever would have expected this. I'm just blown away. Thank you so much. Wow. Thank you,' Lachie exclaimed.

Lachie's coach, British songstress Rita Ora, praised him for his talent and thanked Australia for their support.

'You did all of this. Australia, thank you, thank you, I love you. I feel like this is just the beginning for you. Congratulations. I'm so happy for you I can't breathe!' she gushed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBNHe_0gJoArcT00
Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Lachie revealed that he was planning to use the $100,000 cash prize he won to purchase a home or invest into his music career

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Neighbours 'will receive the send-off it deserves' at the AACTAs - after the TV Week Logie Awards was slammed for failing to honour axed soap properly

The TV Week Logie Awards attracted widespread criticism for failing to properly acknowledge the cancellation of Neighbours last Sunday night. But it seems Australia's longest-running soap will receive the send-off it deserves at the next AACTA Awards ceremony. The AACTA Awards, sponsored by Foxtel, is set to invite the cast...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

ECB bring the start time of England's replayed fifth and final Test with India at Edgbaston forward to 10:30am instead of usual 11am slot to accommodate subcontinent viewers

The ECB have brought forward the start time of this week's replayed fifth and final Test between England and India at Edgbaston by half an hour to suit the television audience on the subcontinent. In contrast to the current match against New Zealand, play will begin at 10.30am as Ben...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Sonia Kruger
Daily Mail

'It's not how we feel as a team': England vice-captain Nat Sciver hits back at Greg Barclay after the ICC chairman slammed women's Test cricket and claimed it was 'not part of the landscape moving forward'

Nat Sciver has stressed the importance of women's Test matches as England prepare to take on South Africa in Taunton tomorrow – despite the insistence of ICC chairman Greg Barclay that they are 'not part of the landscape moving forward'. Barclay's recent comments have infuriated the women's cricket community,...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Frankie Dettori celebrates emotional win at Newmarket just hours after shock split from Gosden stable - and jockey, 51, dismisses talk of retirement and vows to ride on

Frankie Dettori says he intends to ride until at least the end of the 2023 Flat season, as the shockwaves prompted by his split with the stable of John and Thady Gosden spread through racing. News of the professional divorce emerged on Friday evening but with the impeccable timing that...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England's split-coaching will come under strain this winter with the Test side heading to New Zealand while the white-ball side face Bangladesh... with the schedule to force players to be part of one tour or the other

The harmonious nature of England’s new split coaching dynamic will come under strain for the first-time next winter when Test and white-ball teams are dispatched to New Zealand and Bangladesh simultaneously. Test cricket has been prioritised at the start of the Rob Key era but there will be a...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Author behind Young Bond series criticises the latest film No Time To Die for portraying 007 as a boring family man

The author behind the bestselling Young Bond book series has criticised the most recent 007 film for portraying the spy as a committed family man. Charlie Higson said the opening scenes of No Time To Die – a car chase through the Italian town of Matera – are 'great' at first, but accused script-writers of undermining Bond's character by showing him arguing with his girlfriend as he drives.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#The Voice Winner#Demons Vs Lions#The Voice Australia#Brisbane Lions Afl#Wasted Time#Daily Mail Australia#Universal Music Australia#Complete Collection#Itunes#P E
Daily Mail

India captain Rohit Sharma faces a race to be fit for fifth Test against England after testing positive for Covid-19 during India's warm-up game against Leicestershire

India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 just six days before his side are set to face England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston. The two sides are due to meet next week in the final match of a five-Test series - which India lead 2-1 - after the series was delayed in September last year due to fears of increased cases in the India camp.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Train chaos hits holiday spots hard as services to popular coastal resorts such as Bournemouth and Blackpool were axed

The RMT yesterday dashed the hopes of those who like to be beside the seaside as a third day of strikes paralysed services to Britain’s top coastal resorts. Services to Bournemouth, Blackpool, Margate, Llandudno and Skegness were axed and trains were cancelled in Cornwall. Just a fifth of services ran in England, Wales and Scotland.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu has declared she is fit and raring to go for Wimbledon as Centre Court ticket prices soar ahead of tournament on Monday

Emma Raducanu has declared herself fit and focused for Wimbledon tomorrow, causing ticket prices for her first round Centre Court tie to soar to nearly £3,000 each. The 19-year-old US Open champion was injured earlier this month at a warm-up tournament in Nottingham. But last night the No 10 seed confirmed she is ‘fit and ready’ to face Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, ranked 46th in the world.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

England U19 1-0 Israel U19: Manchester City forward Liam Delap's early strike ensures Young Lions finish top of their group with perfect record and book Euros semi-final showdown with Italy

Manchester City forward Liam Delap fired home in the sixth minute as England made it three wins out of three to finish top of Group B at the U19 Euros. Delap took a pass from Alfie Devine in his stride before firing the ball past the keeper and into the roof of the net.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'We're in a great place to win the game': Jamie Overton believes England are in the 'box seat' against New Zealand in the third Test... after he came agonisingly close to a debut century and then led hosts' fightback

Jamie Overton insisted England were well placed to complete a 3-0 clean sweep over world champions New Zealand after he led a fightback with the ball in the final session of the third day in Leeds. Having earlier fallen three runs short of a hundred in his maiden Test innings,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Sonay Kartal finally steps out of fellow Brit Emma Raducanu's shadow as she lines up to make Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon - a decade on from facing the US Open champion at junior level

When Emma Raducanu won the US Open last year, a video went viral of the Brit showcasing her aggressive game at the tender age of nine. She is testing her opponent with ferocious forehands and a blistering backhand in a baseline rally. Yet the ball just keeps coming back until, finally, Raducanu loses the point to a passing shot down the line.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

JAN MOIR: Rock 'n' roll hobbits with 231 years of life etched on their faces...nothing will stop the Stones from rolling on and on and on

Covid. Train strikes. Taxes. Death. Will nothing stop the Stones from rolling on and on and on, to infinity and beyond? It seems not. On a cloudy summer night in London, the self-styled greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world turned up, plugged in and switched on the 60,000 fans who had gathered in the gloaming of Hyde Park to hear their heroes one more time.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Jack Draper was in a 'dark place' but is now Britain's next big thing in tennis! After he nearly quit the sport and then returned to star against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, there are high hopes he can make the elite

It is not yet 8am but the tennis academy in Winchmore Hill rings loud with activity. Beside pristine hard courts, the former national coach Alan Jones shouts encouragement at promising juniors, while his son Ryan organises training drills and the former world No 5 Jo Durie hits with a handful of talents on the fringes of the professional game.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

The Borussia Dortmund star dubbed 'the next Jadon Sancho', two Aston Villa midfielders and a prolific Spurs forward... who are England's young stars impressing in the U19 European Championships and can they break into their respective first-teams?

England's Under-19s squad have advanced to the semi-finals of the European Championships after two brilliant displays in the group stage with one game to spare. Ian Foster's side are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament, after a convincing 4-0 victory over Serbia, followed a comfortable 2-0 win over Austria.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Enthralling England rally again as they take charge of the third Test against New Zealand after late wickets left the tourists teetering at Headingley... with Matthew Potts and Jack Leach both striking to keep series whitewash alive

Having shown themselves to be supreme finishers with the bat at the beginning of Brendon McCullum’s tenure, England showed they can start pretty spectacularly with the ball too. Twice during a rain-hit third evening session at Headingley, they took wickets with the opening deliveries of a new passage of...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Six rowers attempting to circumnavigate Britain in 'the world's toughest race' are rescued off the coast of Northern Ireland after facing gale force winds - a day after a rival boat was towed to shore in Wales

Six rowers attempting to circumnavigate Britain in 'the world's toughest race' have been rescued off the coast of Northern Ireland. The rowing vessel, which started its journey from London on June 12, called for assistance at 4pm on Saturday, stating it was in the Irish Sea and unable to row due to worsening weather conditions.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

436K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy