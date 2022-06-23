The Voice winner Lachie Gill looks stylish in black as he performs during Demons vs Lions game at Melbourne Cricket Ground

He's the former school teacher who shot to fame after being crowned winner of The Voice Australia last month.

And on Thursday, Lachie Gill took centre stage as he performed at the Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions AFL game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 24-year-old singer commanded attention as he sang his debut single Wasted Time in front of a pink LCD screen, dressed in a black T-shirt and bomber jacket.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia earlier this month, Lachie revealed that he was planning to use the $100,000 cash prize he won to purchase a home or invest into his music career.

'I'll never be the person to buy jewellery or a car. I'll make sure it goes somewhere where it will benefit me for my future,' he said.

The 24-year-old singer commanded attention as he sang his debut single Wasted Time in front of a pink LCD screen, dressed in a black T-shirt and bomber jacket

He styled his casual look wearing a silver ring on both middle fingers

'[I'll either] invest it into the music stuff or start looking at a house,' he added.

Last month, the former football player won the $100,000 prize money and a recording contract with Universal Music Australia.

His new single Wasted Time has since amassed over 122,000 views on YouTube.

His Complete Collection album debuted at #1 on iTunes and the show was the top rating program of the night with over 779k metro viewers.

After host Sonia Kruger delivered the verdict, the P.E. teacher said he was 'blown away'.

'Oh my God! From the start, I just never, ever would have expected this. I'm just blown away. Thank you so much. Wow. Thank you,' Lachie exclaimed.

Lachie's coach, British songstress Rita Ora, praised him for his talent and thanked Australia for their support.

'You did all of this. Australia, thank you, thank you, I love you. I feel like this is just the beginning for you. Congratulations. I'm so happy for you I can't breathe!' she gushed.