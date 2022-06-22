ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Next for Deshaun Watson After 20 Settlements

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday was the most significant day on the Deshaun Watson front since he was traded from the Texans to the Browns in March....

The Spun

Legendary NFL Player Reveals What He Heard About Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. While Kaepernick has not been signed by the Raiders - or any NFL team, for that matter - he remains interested in making a comeback to the league. However, according to one former star player,...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas. Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more. He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an...
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Workout Rumors

According to one former NFL star, Colin Kaepernick's much-publicized workout with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go very well. Kaepernick, who worked out for the Raiders earlier this offseason, has not been signed by an NFL team since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling for the national anthem.
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH

