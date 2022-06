“I'm a well-seasoned, fully-cooked one,” Joan Ferguson laughed. With 62 years of life under her belt, Ferguson had witnessed much, traveled far and served members of her community for decades. But despite 25 years of experience in healthcare advocacy and HIV awareness, she still did not have the credentials to prove it. So Ferguson set out to earn those initials behind her name: CHW (community health worker). With three letters, she could open new doors in the field and increase her value in the workforce.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO