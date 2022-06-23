ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an interior designer & people make the same ten mistakes in their bedrooms – accent walls & using red are the worst

By Leanne Hall
 2 days ago

AN INTERIOR designer has revealed the ten most common decorating mistakes you're making in the bedroom and why accent walls need to be left in the past.

Arvin Olano, from the US, shared the top mistakes in a video uploaded to YouTube - and asked people to stop doing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uk3Ex_0gJo5jN700
The design expert revealed the ten common mistakes people make decorating their bedrooms Credit: YouTube/Arvin Olano
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mt6ql_0gJo5jN700
Red bedrooms remind the design expert of 50 Shades of Grey Credit: YouTube/Arvin Olano

The expert said the first thing you have to stop doing is painting a random accent wall in your bedroom.

He explained: "There is nothing worse than an accent colour in a bedroom where it just feels super disjointed."

You may have been tricked into thinking an accent colour will give your bedroom the pop of colour it needs but the expert disagrees.

If you want to add colour to your bedroom Arvin recommends adding it through textiles and using different shades of the sea colour to create depth.

And if your bedroom is red, Arvin will be extremely disappointed as it reminds him of 50 Shades of Grey.

"Unless you want your bedroom to look like a brothel, red is not going to be the colour to put in your bedroom," he adds.

Arvin's next victim is tufting, a fabric technique which creates 'diamond' shapes in the fabric.

While you may think it looks glam to have all your furniture in a tufted design, the expert said: "cut it out."

Instead, pick one or two pieces with tufting and leave the rest of your furniture alone.

You may have thought matching bedroom furniture was the right thing to do, well, you thought wrong.

Arvin explains it looks lazy and doesn't do anything to show off your personal style.

On the same note, headboards that are too high do not give off a luxury feel and instead look awkward, especially if your walls aren't particularly big.

The interior expert also said to take it easy with patterned fabrics in your bedroom.

"It's easy to mess up a room when you introduce patterns without knowing what you're doing," he adds.

Lots of pillows and cushions in the bedroom is another common mistake people make.

While it may feel cosy, it often ends up looking cluttered says Arvin, and it's impractical.

But, Arvin said not to leave it totally sparse as it ends up looking like a hostel bed.

"Add voluminous textiles through your duvet, comforter, maybe throw a blanket on top," Arvin recommends.

When decorating a bedroom, your main focus is usually the bed, nightstands and maybe a dressing table.

But the expert revealed it was important to include a designated area where you can sit down and relax to elevate your bedroom.

Lastly, The design pro said to remove floating nightstands from your bedroom as they remind him of a 'sketchy hotel'.

"It's going to look like you went the budget route and not in a good way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXkZn_0gJo5jN700
Large headboards are unnecessary and look awkward says Arvin Credit: Getty

