More than a third of consumers say buy now, pay later (BNPL) has become more appealing in the cost-of-living crisis as one in three users report such schemes have left them with unmanageable debt.BNPL users are now paying off 4.8 purchases on average – up from 2.6 in February – with the average amount owed standing at more than £250, according to research by Barclays and debt charity StepChange.The rising cost of living is having a direct impact on the popularity of BNPL purchases, with 36% of consumers saying the lending – much of which is still unregulated – has...

