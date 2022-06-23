ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uintah, UT

Uintah Basin Medical Center Donates $25,500 To Brody’s Fund

 5 days ago

The participants of the Uintah Basin Medical Center Charity Golf Tournament opened their hearts and their wallets recently in...

Dinosaur National Monument Monitoring Lightning Caused Harpers Fire

A small fire in a remote area of Dinosaur National Monument took a turn for the worse over the weekend. According to the announcement, a fire started when a single tree was struck by lightning on the south side of Whirlpool Canyon on June 18th. “Minimal smoke has been visible over the past week, however, fire activity increased on June 26th and the Harpers Fire is now estimated at one acre,” shares the announcement. “Smoke may be visible along parts of the Harpers Corner Road, Harpers Corner Trail, and Green River. The Harpers Fire is not currently impacting any visitor activities, however, temporary closures of the Harpers Corner Trail or parts of the Harpers Corner Road may be needed if conditions change.” New announcements will be shared as they become available.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Public Hearing Upcoming With Public Lands Committee In Duchesne County

The public is invited to a hearing during the Duchesne County Planning Commission meeting next week. A public hearing with the Public Lands Committee will be held at 5:00pm on July 6th in the County Commission Chambers. The Duchesne County Planning Commission will be considering a recommendation to the County Commissioners regarding a resolution amending the Resource Management Plan element in the Duchesne County General Plan. The topics addressed in the resolution are access to public lands, renewable energy, critical minerals and rare earth elements, utility corridors, and pipelines and infrastructure. The public is invited to attend the public meeting on July 6th at 734 North Center Street in Duchesne.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
Man dies following car crash near Naples

NAPLES, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a car crash near Naples, Utah Tuesday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, around 5:46 a.m. a 40-year-old man was driving southbound in his Honda Accord on SR-45. At some point near milepost 33.5, the driver lost control, crossing the...
NAPLES, UT

