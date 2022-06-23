Uintah Basin Medical Center Donates $25,500 To Brody’s Fund

A small fire in a remote area of Dinosaur National Monument took a turn for the worse over the weekend. According to the announcement, a fire started when a single tree was struck by lightning on the south side of Whirlpool Canyon on June 18th. “Minimal smoke has been visible over the past week, however, fire activity increased on June 26th and the Harpers Fire is now estimated at one acre,” shares the announcement. “Smoke may be visible along parts of the Harpers Corner Road, Harpers Corner Trail, and Green River. The Harpers Fire is not currently impacting any visitor activities, however, temporary closures of the Harpers Corner Trail or parts of the Harpers Corner Road may be needed if conditions change.” New announcements will be shared as they become available.

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO