Rochester, NY

Rochester lawyer receives NYS Hometown Alumni Award

By Susan Kelley, Cornell Chronicle
Cornell University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFernando Santiago ’86 never had the chance to focus on academics in high school. He managed a pizza restaurant 28 hours per week to make ends meet. At Cornell, all that changed. “I’ll forever be indebted to Cornell and the kindness and goodwill of its donors who, decades...

news.cornell.edu

Lite 98.7

One Historic New York State College Is Changing It’s Name

One historic New York State college is changing it's name. Founded as a men's college in 1948, and becoming coeducational in 1971, St. John Fisher College near Rochester has always been known as a "college" vs a "university." St. John Fisher College will no longer be the official name of that institution as of July 1st 2022. The school’s name will be changing to St. John Fisher University.
gvhealthnews.com

Highland Hospital has new chief of surgery

Highland Hospital recently appointed physician Roan J. Glocker as the hospital’s new chief of surgery. Glocker, a native of the Rochester area and McQuaid graduate, is associate professor of surgery at the University of Rochester. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in cell and molecular biology from Tulane University. He then earned a Master of Public Health from Dartmouth College and his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. Following his residency in general surgery at the University of Rochester Medical Center, he completed a fellowship in vascular surgery and endovascular therapy at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Leadership Academy for Young Men graduates its last class Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It's the start of summer break for a lot of students here in the Rochester area. For some of these students at the Leadership Academy for Young Men, it's off to college!. Saturday's graduation ceremony is especially bittersweet, as it's the last year for the Leadership...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Rochester, NY
2 On Your Side

Wegmans recalls Vidalia onions over Listeria concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you picked up a Vidalia onion or two at Wegmans last week, there's some important information you need to know. The grocery chain is recalling Vidalia onions sold by the pound on June 23 and June 24 at the following stores over concerns about potential Listeria contamination:
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Pastor holds his last sermon at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church

Rochester, N.Y. — Reverend Jonathan J.H. McReynolds, had his last sermon as a pastor of the Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. McReynolds is stepping down as pastor from one of the largest black churches in the city, to take a new position outside of New York state. "It has been...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

5K raises money for Irondequoit's Sunset House

Rochester, N.Y. (WHEC) - A 5K was held for a great cause. The 20th annual Sunset House run was held this morning in Irondequoit. All proceeds from the race benefit the Sunset House, which provides "comfort residential care" to people in the last phase of an incurable illness. It serves as an alternative living arrangement for those who can't receive hospice care in their homes.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
#Lawyers#The Genesee Valley Club
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hundreds in Rochester protest Roe v. Wade reversal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New Yorkers are among those Americans taking to the streets, with people across the state holding demonstrations against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally took place in downtown Rochester Saturday. Ruth Fogarty never thought she’d be...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pawfect reunion for Rochester couple that lost dog in Texas

As the days passed, a Rochester woman who lost her emotional support dog for almost a month started to give up hope on ever seeing it again. That's until a stranger reached out through Facebook. The staff members at Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue make dozens of trips, bringing rescue pups...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Saturday is the last day of Jazz Fest 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) - If you're still planning to come to Jazz Fest, Saturday is your last chance. On Friday, we heard from New Power Generation. Closing out this year's festival is G. Love & Special Sauce. They hit the stage at 9 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two shootings in Rochester in the last 24 hours

Rochester, N.Y. (WHEC) – There were two incidents of shots fired Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night on the 200 block of Denver Street. No one was injured. And no one is in custody. The second happened on the 100 block...
ROCHESTER, NY
News Break
Politics
96.9 WOUR

Eat, Stink, And Be Merry At Upstate New York’s Garlic And Herb Festival

There is still a place where you can eat, stink, and be merry in Upstate New York. The 19th Annual Mohawk Valley Garlic an Herb Festival is the perfect event. You can join them on Saturday, September 10th at Canal Place in Little Falls with garlic growers, produce vendors, fine artisans, food product producers, herbs and flower vendors, and of course amazing festival cuisine.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

#ICYMI: Geneva Trinity Inn, Penn Yan Airport, cannabis in Newark, Erie Canal tours, bird feeders in Sodus, and SCOTUS ruling

Editor’s Note: #ICYMI (In Case You Missed It) is a weekly feature that runs Sunday mornings as a newsletter. Click here to subscribe. It was a busy week in the FingerLakes1.com Newsroom with our team working on so many important stories. The newest reporters on our team — Rebecca Swift and Megan Hatch — delivered some incredible, timely pieces.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No more road tests offered in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's answer a good question about where you can take a road test in the city of Rochester. I got this question from a parent trying to get his daughter behind the wheel. Brian said:. “When did the NYS DMV Stop conducting road tests at...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST 1872: Cyclone strikes Pulteney and Prattsburgh

Woman Saves Cornell Rower — On the 11th inst., a woman living near Goodwin’s Ferry, Cayuga Lake, heard a cry for help, out on the lake. She looked in the direction whence came the call and saw a long slim boat, one of the shells which are now plenty on the Lake floating in the water with no one in it. She proceeded at once with assistance to the lake. The boat was reached; it was found that the occupant had tipped over and with his feet fast in the shell, was hanging down in the water. The occupant was rescued from his perilous position, and, lifeless, was taken to shore. The young man, a student of Cornell, by the name of Judson, from Cleveland, Ohio was, with great difficulty, restored to life.
PENN YAN, NY
informnny.com

Monroe County to award forgivable loans of up to $25k

ROCHESTER, N.Y. WROC) — Monroe County is offering small business owners loans of up to $25,000 that, contingent on certain requirements being met, will be forgiven and converted to grants, County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday. A working capital loan is given to businesses primarily for everyday expenses. These...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

