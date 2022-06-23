ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Keir Starmer risks stoking tensions with Labour's union paymasters by snubbing Durham Miners' Gala - and dodging return to the scene of 'Beergate' - as MORE MPs defy leader to join rail strike picket lines

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer is risking another row with Labour's trade union backers by missing next month's Durham Miners' Gala.

The Labour leader will be absent when the showpiece event in the unions' summer calendar returns from a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

This year's gathering, on 9th July, would have been Sir Keir's first opportunity to attend the event as Labour leader.

But Sir Keir's spokesman said organisers had been informed 'a while ago that he couldn't attend due to a long-standing family commitment'.

The Labour leader's absence means he will also remain away from the scene of his Beergate row, which has placed his immediate political future in jeopardy.

Sir Keir has dramatically pledged to resign as Labour leader if he is fined by police for a breach of Covid rules, following his boozy curry at Durham Miners' Hall in April last year.

Both he and Labour deputy Angela Rayner last week returned questionnaires to Durham Constabulary over the event, which is alleged to have busted 'Step 2' lockdown rules in place at the time.

Labour has repeatedly insisted the indoor gathering did not breach regulations and was a 'work event'.

As well as Beergate, Sir Keir is also under pressure over his stance on this week's national rail strikes - with union leaders and Labour left-wingers furious at his decision to ban his party's front bench from joining picket lines.

More MPs defied the Labour leader today by joining rail workers at train stations across the country.

This included Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake, who revealed she had quit as a shadow minister last week for 'personal reasons'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQh3X_0gJnntLp00
This year's Durham Miners' Gala, on 9th July, would have been Sir Keir Starmer's first opportunity to attend the event as Labour leader
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZPbw_0gJnntLp00
Sir Keir's predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, attended the event in July 2019. Organisers have been forced to cancel for the last two years due to Covid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0co7_0gJnntLp00
Ed Miliband became the first Labour leader to attend the event in 23 years when he gave a speech in 2012

Both Sir Keir's immediate predecessors, Jeremy Corbyn and Ed Miliband, attended the Durham Miners' Gala while they were in charge of Labour.

Billed as the largest remaining working-class demonstration in the country, Mr Miliband became the first Labour leader to attend the event in 23 years when he gave a speech in 2012.

Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, the leaders of New Labour, both declined to attend when they were at the top of the party.

Sir Keir's absence could further fuel tensions between himself and union leaders, following criticism of his stance over this week's national rail strikes.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham - who is scheduled to speak at next month's Durham Miners' Gala - this week blasted Sir Keir for instructing Labour MPs not to join rail workers on picket lines across the country.

She accused the Labour leader of 'hiding' over the dispute and warned him it was 'time to decide whose side you are on'.

Sir Keir was heading for another Labour meltdown today on the second day of national rail strikes.

In an act of defiance against the Labour leader, a number of the party's MPs again joined picket lines in support of the rail workers' walkout.

One even declared: 'Victory to the rail strikes.'

As a bitter internal party row blew up again, senior figures from Labour's left issued fresh condemnation of Sir Keir's order for the party's front bench not to join picket lines.

On Tuesday's first day of strikes, a number defied the Labour leader's plea and are now awaiting punishment by chief whip Sir Alan Campbell.

But Sir Keir is facing pushback from members of his shadow cabinet over the threats of disciplinary action and is being urged to drop the issue.

Sir Keir has also opened the door to another Labour row after he signalled he could support below-inflation pay rises for other parts of the public sector.

Teachers, nurses, doctors, civil servants and postal workers are all also considering strike action.

It is feared the train strikes could turn into a wider 'summer of discontent', as other unions also clash with bosses over pay settlements during the cost-of-living crisis.

Sir Keir failed to outright back union demands for inflation-linked pay rises for public sector workers and instead pointed to the work of pay review bodies in deciding on wage hikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuZAl_0gJnntLp00
Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake joined striking rail workers after resigning as a shadow minister
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Cfgm_0gJnntLp00
Ms Blake wrote to Sir Keir last week to stand down from Labour's front bench for 'personal reasons'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8mrJ_0gJnntLp00
Emma Hardy, who used to be a parliamentary aide to Sir Keir Starmer and was a shadow minister as recently as March last year, was pictured joining a picket line in Hull
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5jlx_0gJnntLp00
Birkenhead MP Mick Whitley joined rail workers outside Liverpool Lime Street Station and declared: 'Victory to the rail strikes'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niEsC_0gJnntLp00
Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery, who was Labour Party chair under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, joined RMT members outside Berwick upon Tweed station

Today, a number of Labour MPs again joined striking rail workers on picket lines across the country.

Emma Hardy, who used to be a parliamentary aide to Sir Keir and was a shadow minister as recently as March last year, was pictured joining a picket in Hull.

Fellow former shadow minister Karl Turner also joined striking workers in the Yorkshire city.

Birkenhead MP Mick Whitley joined rail workers outside Liverpool Lime Street Station.

He posted on Twitter: 'I'm back on the picket lines to support our friends in the RMT union. Throughout this dispute, ministers have obstructed negotiations and refused to get around the table.

'They want to sow division amongst working people, but we won't let them. Victory to the rail strikes.'

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery, who was Labour Party chair under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, joined RMT members outside Berwick upon Tweed station.

Meanwhile, former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott lashed out at frontbencher Emily Thornberry, who last night insisted a Labour government would not be 'picking a side' in the rail dispute.

Ms Abbott told the shadow attorney general: 'I thought when you joined the Labour Party you had picked a side…working people.'

At least four Labour frontbenchers defied Sir Keir's orders on Tuesday's first day of rail strikes and joined picket lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMTyE_0gJnntLp00
Former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott lashed out at frontbencher Emily Thornberry on Twitter over Sir Keir's position on strikes

There was no sign this morning that senior MPs - such as serving shadow ministers and parliamentary aides - had once again rebelled against their Labour leader's wishes.

But the row over Sir Keir's threat to discipline those who did join Tuesday's picket lines continued to fester.

One shadow minister told the Guardian it would be 'outrageous' to caution, or even sack, Labour MPs for showing support for striking rail workers.

The newspaper also reported that Labour whips were trying to encourage those frontbenchers who rebelled to issue public apologies, with the risk of disciplinary action if they did not.

Sir Keir's spokesman has denied that the Labour leader's position on strikes had been undermined by MPs joining picket lines.

'The position has been followed by the vast majority of the frontbench and he's set out his views clearly on that,' the spokesman said.

Ahead of Tuesday's first day of strikes, a letter was sent to shadow cabinet ministers warning them not to join picket lines, with the message then being passed to other members of Labour's front bench.

Decisions by Labour's chief whip about disciplinary action are set to be taken in the 'next few days'.

Sir Keir has also set a course for another Labour row and a battle with the unions by failing to endorse union calls for inflation-linked pay rises during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Government has repeatedly urged wage restraint in the public sector over fears of a wage/price spiral that could further fuel rocketing inflation rates.

The Bank of England has forecast the inflation rate could reach as high as 11 per cent this autumn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCNF3_0gJnntLp00
More than 90% of office workers in London were forced to WFH on the first day of the RMT's rail strikes

Raising the threat of further strike action across the public sector, many union leaders are calling for inflation-linked pay rises for their members.

But Sir Keir shied away from backing public sector workers from getting rises in line with inflation as a general matter of principle.

He spokesman said: 'We are well aware that people are suffering as a result of the cost of living crisis that is the result of this Government’s failure to act.

'We believe that the Government should ensure that workers are treated decently and fairly.

'But we respect the work of the public sector pay review bodies and it’s their job to come forward with recommendations.

'We’re not going to second-guess or pick numbers.'

Asked whether that meant Starmer would support whatever level of pay was recommended by the review bodies, even if it was below inflation, the spokesman added: 'Our starting point would be to look at what the pay review bodies come forward with and our assumption would be that that would be what we would support.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Defiant Boris warns Tory rebels he will seek a third term as Prime Minister and vows to lead his party into the mid 2030s

Boris Johnson last night goaded his Tory critics by vowing to seek a third term as Prime Minister and lead his party into the mid-2030s. As plotting by Ministers, MPs and party donors intensified in the wake of the PM’s drubbing in two by-elections on Thursday, Mr Johnson said he was ‘thinking actively’ about a third term in office – potentially taking him past Margaret Thatcher’s 11 years in Downing Street.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Ian Lavery
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Diane Abbott
Daily Mail

Teesside defies the 'death of the wallet' as it is revealed 92 per cent of residents still use cash while Cardiff sees the UK's lowest level of people who carry cash

Predictions of the ‘death of the wallet’ are proving premature in Middlesbrough, where more than nine out of ten people still carry cash. A survey found 92 per cent of residents in the Teesside town say they always have cash when they leave home, compared with the national average of just under 73 per cent.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges unions to ‘get round the table and sort it out’ amid BA strike risk

Boris Johnson has urged unions representing striking British Airways workers to “get around the table” and “sort out” a plan to avoid walkouts.The prime minister also suggested that he can’t see any “justification” for the strikes, which could affect thousands of Heathrow passengers this summer.“Airlines, like the railways, got very substantial sums of public money in support during the pandemic, I think it was £8bn,” Mr Johnson said.“What I want is for people to get around the table and sort it out.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tory chair Oliver Dowden resigns after double by-election lossSean O’Grady: Voters have delivered their message on Boris Johnson. The coup is on
ECONOMY
BBC

Nottingham MP donates £2K to help striking railway workers

A Labour MP has donated £2,000 of her salary to support rail workers who are on strike. Nadia Whittome, the MP for Nottingham East, said the money was to help those who were "standing up for themselves". She joined strikers outside Nottingham Station on Thursday and is due to...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

RMT boss Mick Lynch says ‘there is a long way to go’ on rail strike talks as walkouts continue

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said “there’s a long way to go yet” in rail company talks, because proposals would be “very difficult to take on board” for rail workers.A third day of walkouts is taking place on Saturday, with an estimated 80 per cent of rail services not running and no sign of an end to the dispute. Mr Lynch said of the talks with rail bosses: “They’ve given us a lot of detail about what they want from what they might call the new modern railway. What we don’t know is how our members are going to...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Leaders#Picket Lines#New Labour#Trade Union#Labour S Union#Durham Miners Gala#Durham Miners Hall#Durham Constabulary
The Independent

Further strike action possible as latest walkout cripples rail services again

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said further industrial action has not been ruled out, as a fresh strike crippled train services.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union walked out on Saturday for the third time this week, with little sign of a breakthrough in discussions between the union and rail operators.Only a fifth of services are running and half of the lines are closed. Passengers have been warned by rail operators that they should only travel by train if necessary and to check their journey in advance.Mr Lynch said the union has not ruled out further strikes given...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Rail baron Mick Lynch warns he 'won't hesitate' to plunge Britain into more strike chaos - as unions grind railways to a halt for a THIRD time this week in pursuit of more pay and threaten chaos for Brits headed Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran gigs

RMT boss Mick Lynch today warned he 'won't hesitate' to plunge Britain into more strike chaos, as the train network ground to halt for a third time this week. Rail bosses admitted fears ahead of today's action that the shutdown will cause mayhem at major events and at seaside hotspots across the weekend.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Striking hospital workers turn up at RMT rally in show of support for rail staff

Hospital cleaners and hostesses who are striking amid a pay dispute turned up to support rail workers during a rally in central London.Several hundred people gathered outside King’s Cross St Pancras station on Saturday afternoon for the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) rally.It comes as RMT members walked out for the third time this week amid a row over pay, jobs and conditions, with little sign of a breakthrough in discussions between the union and rail operators.Dozens of people held placards featuring slogans such as: “Tories out”, “Cut profits not pay” and “Support the railway workers’ strike.”Meanwhile songs such...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Pay parents to boost take-up of polio jab, public health expert urges, as Government races to find source of Britain's first outbreak of the disease in nearly 40 years

Parents should be paid to get their children jabbed against polio to counter dangerously low vaccination rates, a public health expert has urged. Dr Chris Papadopoulos said they could be offered a small sum as a ‘short-term measure’ to boost rates in deprived areas where coverage tends to be lowest.
WORLD
The Independent

Rail chaos continues as workers stage third 24-hour strike in a week

Train services were crippled again on Saturday (25 June) due to another 24-hour strike by thousands of workers in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.Despite causing travel chaos throughout the week, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch says further industrial action has not yet been ruled out.“At the minute, what they want to give us in return for what they want from us is not enough,” Mr Lynch said.“Strike action is not ruled out and it will have to take place if we cannot get a deal.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rail strikes: RMT confirm walkout will go ahead on ThursdayBBC’s QT audience groans Mick Lynch defending maintenance practiceQT guest says train drivers must adapt or end up like the dinosaurs
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strikes: Union boss urges government to 'tone down rhetoric'

The RMT union has urged the government to "tone down the rhetoric", as travel disruption continues on the third day of rail strikes. Its general secretary Mick Lynch called on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to engage in talks. Mr Shapps has accused the union of "damaging people's lives". Rail passengers...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Holidaymakers face ‘mass disruption’ this summer as British Airways workers vote to strike

Britain is braced for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways workers voted in favour of strike action on the same day that railways were all but shut down by industrial action.Ground staff at the carrier’s Heathrow hub overwhelmingly backed a walkout in their fight to reverse pay cuts imposed during the Covid pandemic.An estimated 700 workers will be involved in the strike, which the GMB Union said was “likely to be during the peak summer holiday period”. “Holidaymakers face massive disruption thanks to the pig-headedness of British Airways,” it said.Downing Street said further strikes will “only add...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Grant Shapps urges workers to call off Saturday action as chaos looms

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has called on striking rail workers to call off the third walkout of the week scheduled for Saturday as weekend travel chaos looms.Posting on Twitter this afternoon, he said: “The RMT’s unwarranted strikes haven’t caused the mass overcrowding on buses or heavy congestion on our roads some feared.“But the Union is damaging the lives of everyday hardworking people that they claim to represent.“They should call off Saturday’s strike now.”Passengers have been warned to “only travel by train if necessary”, with only a fifth of services set to run and half of lines closed as 40,000...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strikes continue in Scotland for third planned day amid week of disruption

A third planned 24-hour rail strike will go ahead today after a week of major disruption to Scotland’s train network.The RMT union has taken industrial action over a multi-year pay freeze and a lack of guarantee that there would be no compulsory redundancies across the network.Train services across the UK have been thrown into chaos after two planned strikes took place on Tuesday and Thursday, with services running on the days in between also facing major delays and cancellations.Train operators have strongly urged passengers to “only travel by train if necessary” this weekend and to check their journey in advance.Due...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

We cannot tolerate ‘wildly excessive’ public sector pay claims, Clarke says

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury has said public sector workers should expect wage rises of around 3%, as he warned the Government cannot tolerate “wildly excessive” pay claims.Simon Clarke said Cabinet colleagues will have to show “real discipline and ingenuity” in ensuring they “stick within” their spending review settlements, with no allowance for inflation in the reserve.He said chasing double-digit numbers would be “directly against the interest” of doctors and nurses, as it would lead to a world where “we would very quickly lose control of spending discipline”.It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said NHS staff deserve “fair”...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

436K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy