ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

How Barcelona could line up next season if they land all SEVEN transfer targets including Lewandowski and Silva

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49O9bz_0gJnnoBQ00

BARCELONA are preparing for a transfer splurge this summer as they look to bring in as many as SEVEN new first team players.

The Catalan giants remain in financial difficulty due to the club's debt which is in excess of £1billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42v0cs_0gJnnoBQ00
How Barcelona could line up next season with seven new signings

But that does not appear to be stopping them from trying to sign several high-profile stars on the cheap.

They could line-up with almost an entirely different starting XI come their first LaLiga game in August.

And that may well include a complete change in their back four with Chelsea's outgoing defenders being snapped up by the Spanish titans.

Andreas Christensen looks set to complete a free transfer to the Nou Camp after being let go by the Blues.

He could well be joined by Chelsea's club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and left-back Marcos Alonso - who has reportedly stated he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Meanwhile, Christensen could line up in the middle of a back four alongside Sevilla centre-half Jules Kounde.

The 23-year-old Frenchman looked set to join Chelsea last summer but now appears to be on Barcelona's radar.

In midfield, Franck Kessie is expected to be confirmed after his contract expired with AC Milan at the end of last season.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

He will likely join youngsters Pedri and Gavi in a midfield three - as Frenkie de Jong is heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

And then the front three also appears set to change - with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferrann Torres' first team opportunities under threat.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to complete the switch from Bayern Munich after making it clear his desire to join Barcelona.

And the Catalan club are also being linked with a sensational swoop for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

All of these deals would provide a much-needed boost to Xavi's squad as the club continue their re-build.

However, ex-Barcelona director Toni Freixa recently claimed president Joan Laporta's plan to sign a host of players is a lie.

He tweeted: “You know that Lewandowski, or Kounde, or Raphinha, or Bernardo Silva will not come? You know, right?”

Freixa then added: “I don’t buy the talk of Barcelona’s signings. They are blatantly selling smoke.

“What they say clashes with reality and I have no choice but to warn people that this is not going to happen.

“One could come in case a player is sold. It sells much more to say that Bernardo Silva is coming. If we want to sell the bike, let's sell it, I don't buy it.

“I’m going a bit against the tide. What is convenient now at Barcelona is to generate an illusion.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Hakim Ziyech takes a major step towards Chelsea exit

As far as we’ve understood it, Chelsea are open to selling Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, but there hasn’t been any serious interest in any of them thus far. There have been plenty of very spurious rumours, but nothing very concrete. That may now have changed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chelsea want both Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele this summer in a huge £150m splurge as billionaire new owner Todd Boehly seeks 'a jolt of energy' to revitalise Thomas Tuchel's squad for a title tilt

Chelsea have both Ousmane Dembele and Raheem Sterling in their sights, with the club poised for a summer spend of more than £150million as manager Thomas Tuchel revitalises his forward line. Tuchel sees the Barcelona and Manchester City attacking players as the perfect fit. And heading negotiations will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'When I heard about Bayern's interest I was really happy': Sadio Mane admits his head was turned by German giants ahead of £35.1m move - as he targets winning EVERY trophy next season after missing out on the quadruple

Ex-Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is focused on winning 'every possible trophy' at new club Bayern Munich, after falling short of Champions League and Premier League glory last campaign. The German giants signed the 30-year-old for £35.1million earlier this week after he informed Liverpool of his desire to pursue a fresh...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Ac Milan#Catalan#Spanish#Sevilla#Frenchman#Franck
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling epitomises Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and ranks as one of the club's greatest ever goalscorers... but the Spanish boss is losing faith in him and an exit to Chelsea or Real Madrid is looking ever more likely

Raheem Sterling was 21 years old when Pep Guardiola was appointed Manchester City manager. He was a raw, pacy winger but also for someone so young had significant experience under his belt. He had scored his first Premier League goal at 17, made his England debut the following month and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Barcelona told price of completing double Chelsea transfer this summer

Barcelona now know how much they will have to pay to complete a double Chelsea transfer. The Blaugrana are said to be keen to improve their squad this summer, with Xavi Hernandez eyeing a number of targets. Barca should have capacity to spend, too, despite their financial issues, with members...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Watford spark outrage by arranging friendly against Qatar national team with female and LGBTQ+ groups furious

WATFORD fans have slammed the club for arranging a friendly against the Qatar national team. Female and LGBT+ supporters of the Hornets are furious that the Championship side will play the Qataris at the end of next month’s training camp in Austria because of the repressive policies the World Cup host nation has towards women and homosexuals.
WORLD
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich star could make incredible welcoming gesture to Mane says player’s father

Bayern Munich completed the signing of Sadio Mane this week and the Senegalese star could already receive an incredible gesture from one of his new teammates. Mane has joined Bayern on a three-year deal after the German champions paid Liverpool £35million for the forward’s services reported Sky Sports but one thing that wasn’t announced was the number the Senegal international would wear for Die Roten.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus is still interested in soon to be AC Milan free agent

Juventus has been linked with a move for Alessio Romagnoli ahead of the new season. The AC Milan man will be a free agent at the end of this month and Juve was considered one of the clubs he can certainly join at the end of this season. However, in...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea are in talks with AC Milan a deal for Hakim Ziyech with Thomas Tuchel keen to revamp his squad - but wantaway winger, 29, may have to take pay cut to push the move through

Chelsea are in talks to sell Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan as they pave the way to bring in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Milan have a long-held interest in Ziyech and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is open to the sale if the clubs can agree on a fee while the 29-year-old may also need to take a pay cut to push the move through.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
533K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy