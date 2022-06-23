ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa or one-time Man United target Ernesto Valverde are set to become the new manager of Athletic Bilbao... as Spanish club prepares for crunch presidential election

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The new Athletic Bilbao coach will be former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, or one-time Manchester United target Ernesto Valverde.

The club will hold presidential elections between three candidates on Friday and that will effectively decide who then takes over as coach.

Presidential candidate Ricardo Barkala had sounded out Mauricio Pochettino but the Argentine turned down the opportunity preferring to take a break from management post-PSG. That will only be interrupted if a job at a top club is offered to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSB9z_0gJnnnIh00
Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa could make a return to management with Athletic Bilbao
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doGtE_0gJnnnIh00
Ernesto Valverde is the preferred choice of two candidates standing in the presidential election

Barkala has now paired with Valverde who won two leagues and a cup in two seasons with Barcelona.

Valverde is also the chosen coach of second candidate Jon Uriarte. The third candidate, Iñaki Arechabaleta, has said 66-year-old Bielsa will be his coach.

Valverde pledging allegiance to both the other candidates could boost Bielsa's chances of taking charge. Athletic club supporters are split between wanting Bielsa back after an indifferent two-year spell from 2011.

If the vote for Bielsa not to return is split between the two Valverde presidential candidates then the Argentine who spent four years at Leeds could end up back in charge at San Mames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCRY3_0gJnnnIh00
Bilbao were led by Marcelino Garcia Toral between January 2021 and May of this year

Bielsa's Athletic played some of the best football the club's supporters had seen in the 2011-12 season but the team ran out of energy at the campaign's climax and lost both the Spanish cup final and the Europa League final by a 3-0 scoreline.

His second season was less successful and marred by a bizarre row with builders at the club's Lezema training ground.

He had an altercation with building contractors over what he said was sloppy work. He then stayed away from the training ground for three days. On his return he called a press conference where he delivered a 20-minute monologue describing how the builders were ripping off the club with a sub-standard job.

'When someone does not carry out what they have promised to carry out, for me, that is the same as robbery or fraud,' he said. 'I got hold of him and shook him with force.'

That poor second season was not enough to wipe away the memories of Athletic's impressive Europa League run in his first season, one which included 3-2 and 2-1 wins over Manchester United in the last-16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wNUj_0gJnnnIh00
Mauricio Pochettino is believed to have turned down the chance to become Bilbao boss

Valverde has not worked since being the last successful manager of Barcelona.

Fans at the Camp Nou moaned in his second campaign about the style of football but were soon missing the now 58-year-old once he'd left.

He was open to the idea of taking over Manchester United last season as an interim coach, but eventually they opted for Ralf Rangnick.

Valverde, like Bielsa, would be going back to Athletic. He coached the club twice before winning the Spanish Super Cup in 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Arsenal are monitoring Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez but the Dutch club have raised their asking price above £35m amid interest from Manchester United as Mikel Arteta seeks a left-sided centre-back

Arsenal want Ajax centre back Lisandro Martinez but the Dutch club have raised his price tag above £35million amid interest from Manchester United. Marseille are interested in Gunners defender Nuno Tavares, Fulham want goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender Dan Ballard is joining Burnley for £3m. Martinez is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AFC Wimbledon brace themselves for a Jack Rudoni transfer request but stand firm on their £1m asking price as Championship sides Sunderland and Huddersfield have bids rejected

AFC Wimbledon are braced for a Jack Rudoni transfer request as they dig their heels amid the Championship interest in their star midfielder. Sunderland, Huddersfield and Luton are all pushing to sign rising midfielder Rudoni from Wimbledon. The League Two side have rejected offers from Sunderland and Huddersfield which, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's not how we feel as a team': England vice-captain Nat Sciver hits back at Greg Barclay after the ICC chairman slammed women's Test cricket and claimed it was 'not part of the landscape moving forward'

Nat Sciver has stressed the importance of women's Test matches as England prepare to take on South Africa in Taunton tomorrow – despite the insistence of ICC chairman Greg Barclay that they are 'not part of the landscape moving forward'. Barclay's recent comments have infuriated the women's cricket community,...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest eye up a move for out-of-favour Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles after unsuccessful loan at Roma... as Steve Cooper builds a squad to thrive in the Premier League

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a move for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles as they continue to back manager Steve Cooper ahead of their Premier League return. Forest, who yesterday broke their club transfer record by signing £17million striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin, view Maitland-Niles as a replacement for wing-back Djed Spence who helped the club win promotion last season during his loan spell from Middlesbrough.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ernesto Valverde
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Daily Mail

ECB bring the start time of England's replayed fifth and final Test with India at Edgbaston forward to 10:30am instead of usual 11am slot to accommodate subcontinent viewers

The ECB have brought forward the start time of this week's replayed fifth and final Test between England and India at Edgbaston by half an hour to suit the television audience on the subcontinent. In contrast to the current match against New Zealand, play will begin at 10.30am as Ben...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England's split-coaching will come under strain this winter with the Test side heading to New Zealand while the white-ball side face Bangladesh... with the schedule to force players to be part of one tour or the other

The harmonious nature of England’s new split coaching dynamic will come under strain for the first-time next winter when Test and white-ball teams are dispatched to New Zealand and Bangladesh simultaneously. Test cricket has been prioritised at the start of the Rob Key era but there will be a...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Joao Felix is fully committed to Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has no intention of leaving Atletico Madrid this summer. The Portuguese international has been linked with a possible move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano after a mixed few years in the Spanish capital. Premier League champions Manchester City were previously tipped for a move on the 22-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England U19 1-0 Israel U19: Manchester City forward Liam Delap's early strike ensures Young Lions finish top of their group with perfect record and book Euros semi-final showdown with Italy

Manchester City forward Liam Delap fired home in the sixth minute as England made it three wins out of three to finish top of Group B at the U19 Euros. Delap took a pass from Alfie Devine in his stride before firing the ball past the keeper and into the roof of the net.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Athletic Bilbao#Manchester United#Election Fraud#Spanish#Argentine
Daily Mail

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly 'met Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes in Portugal this week to discuss a HUGE potential summer move', with superstar 'concerned' about United's progress

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last week with the superstar's future sensationally discussed, according to reports. The Athletic have today claimed that Ronaldo's current situation and the idea of him moving to Stamford Bridge were on the agenda for their discussions. Currently, the forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jack Draper was in a 'dark place' but is now Britain's next big thing in tennis! After he nearly quit the sport and then returned to star against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, there are high hopes he can make the elite

It is not yet 8am but the tennis academy in Winchmore Hill rings loud with activity. Beside pristine hard courts, the former national coach Alan Jones shouts encouragement at promising juniors, while his son Ryan organises training drills and the former world No 5 Jo Durie hits with a handful of talents on the fringes of the professional game.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hits back at complaints from top bosses including Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola over the fixture crush for players, as he insists only 'factory workers' have reason to moan

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has fired back at complaints from top managers over the domestic and international fixture scheduling, defending the governing body's actions and insisting that only 'factory workers' have reason to moan. Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have openly aired their grievances over the crush of games...
UEFA
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chelsea want both Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele this summer in a huge £150m splurge as billionaire new owner Todd Boehly seeks 'a jolt of energy' to revitalise Thomas Tuchel's squad for a title tilt

Chelsea have both Ousmane Dembele and Raheem Sterling in their sights, with the club poised for a summer spend of more than £150million as manager Thomas Tuchel revitalises his forward line. Tuchel sees the Barcelona and Manchester City attacking players as the perfect fit. And heading negotiations will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Daily Mail

Should Neymar stick or twist? The forward says he is happy at PSG but the French giants seem willing to let him go for the right price... in a vital World Cup year where Brazil are among the favourites, is the superstar better off elsewhere?

It has been five years since Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee of £198million that stands to this day. But after 144 games and a century of goals for the French giants, reports this week have suggested that they would be willing to let him go for as little as £43million - despite his contract having another three years to go.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'When I heard about Bayern's interest I was really happy': Sadio Mane admits his head was turned by German giants ahead of £35.1m move - as he targets winning EVERY trophy next season after missing out on the quadruple

Ex-Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is focused on winning 'every possible trophy' at new club Bayern Munich, after falling short of Champions League and Premier League glory last campaign. The German giants signed the 30-year-old for £35.1million earlier this week after he informed Liverpool of his desire to pursue a fresh...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds United launch a £26m bid for highly-rated Brugge forward Charles de Ketelaere as Jesse Marsch seeks a replacement for Raphinha... but AC Milan will rival them for his signature

Leeds United are launching a £26million bid for exciting Bruges forward Charles de Ketelaere. The 21-year-old is tipped to become the next big talent to emerge from Belgium and Leeds chief European scout Gaby Ruiz has watched him extensively. De Ketelaere is 6ft 3ins tall, quick and left-footed. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'fail with a fresh approach for Declan Rice' as Thomas Tuchel continues to eye a move for the England midfielder... with West Ham officials 'not willing to sell for less than their £150m asking price'

West Ham have reportedly turned down a fresh approach for captain Declan Rice from Chelsea. According to 90min, Chelsea have again reached out to the Hammers in their pursuit to sign the England international during the summer transfer window. West Ham have kept a stern resolve when it comes to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The Borussia Dortmund star dubbed 'the next Jadon Sancho', two Aston Villa midfielders and a prolific Spurs forward... who are England's young stars impressing in the U19 European Championships and can they break into their respective first-teams?

England's Under-19s squad have advanced to the semi-finals of the European Championships after two brilliant displays in the group stage with one game to spare. Ian Foster's side are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament, after a convincing 4-0 victory over Serbia, followed a comfortable 2-0 win over Austria.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City Set To Hand Spain Star Rodri New Contract

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is expected to sign a new contract with the club, according to a report. The Spaniards previous deal was set to expire in 2024. The Spanish international was arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League last season, if not the world. Tying the 26-year-old to a new deal would be a smart move for the sky blues, given his importance to the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Xavi 'urges Ousmane Dembele to stay at Barcelona in a last-ditch phone call' before his contract expires next week... with Chelsea keen to bring the winger to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this summer

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly urged Ousmane Dembele to stay at the club this summer in a last-ditch attempt to get him to sign a new deal. The French forward's contract with the club expires at the end of the month but his immediate future is unclear, with a number of clubs rumoured to be vying for his signature while figures from Barcelona try to get him to stay in Catalonia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest sign Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for club-record fee

Nottingham Forest have stepped up their preparations for a first Premier League season since 1999 with the signing of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi.The 24-year-old moves to the City Ground from Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a five-year deal for a club-record fee reported to be around £17million.Awoniyi, who scored 20 goals in 43 games in all competitions in his last season in Germany, becomes Forest’s first senior signing since gaining promotion back to the Premier League.Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi. ✍️🌳🔴 #NFFC #PL— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 25, 2022Forest head coach Steve Cooper said: “There’s been a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

436K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy