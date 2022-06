BOSTON -- In the latest episode of "As Kyrie's World Turns," Kyrie Irving reversed course and opted into the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets.For the majority of Monday it sounded like Irving was set to either opt out of his deal or force a trade somewhere. But the mercurial guard opted in Monday evening, settling for his $36.5 million payday from Brooklyn."Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow," Irving told Shams Charania of The Athletic.That is how Irving saw his move. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski painted the...

