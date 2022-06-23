Inline skating on the Long Beach boardwalk?

The last time Josh Janoff had been to a Long Beach City Council meeting was four years ago, and he came then to ask whether inline skating could be done on the boardwalk. He returned Tuesday night to ask the same question, this time with one skate in his...
For almost seven years, Alison Eriksen has been making a difference in the lives of youth across Oceanside, and her work has caught the attention of the Town of Hempstead, which recently honored her with its aptly named Make a Difference award. Eriksen is the project coordinator of the Oceanside...
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the fireworks display at Jones Beach State Park will take place on Independence Day, one week from today. The Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach will be a 25-minute dazzling display that will feature a variety of colors and sights illuminating the sky at Long Island's popular oceanfront park.
Long Island is set to receive nearly $7 million in federal funding to help pay for new pedestrian and biking projects around the region. New York was awarded a total of $178.8 million in federal dollars that will go to 75 communities across the state for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to bike and walk, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn is known for its plethora of design stores and innovative dining locations, set within a predominantly minority community of Chinese and Hispanic residents. Visitors have the opportunity to shop at one of its more than fifty retail locations, including outlets for ABC Carpet & Home, Restoration Hardware and Design Within Reach, before taking time to relax in its courtyards which offer access to mini-golf, fire pits, and outdoor yoga classes. The facility also serves as a prime location to view thought-provoking public art installations, listen to live Latin music, and participate in workshops.
There were tears, hugs, speeches, music, and some laughs at an FDNY funeral service Friday for Casey Skudin, a member of a well-known Long Beach surfing family who was killed in a freak auto accident June 17 on a vacation with his wife and two sons in North Carolina. About...
Is a wrecking ball in the future for a once-thriving shopping center in New Jersey?. If a developer has its way, the answer to that question is, "yes," but local elected officials are not quite sold just yet -- nor is it the first time plans have been presented to redevelop this area.
A Long Island woman is running out of time to save the home she's spent years trying to rehabilitate since Superstorm Sandy struck. Doina Almazon's Hicksville house was gutted to the studs nearly nine years ago and finishing the job has been an uphill battle with the property locked up in legal fights.
More than a dozen rivertown cyclists and as many members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered in the shade of the traffic island at the opening of Millard Avenue at Broadway in Sleepy Hollow to commemorate his passing ten years ago while bicycling home from his work as a chef at the Guadalajara restaurant a few miles up Route 9. He was 30 at the time.
The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
After an announcement that two King Kullen locations were set to close in Nassau County, including a location in Glen Cove that will close July 14, State Assemblyman Charles Lavine and State Senator Anna Kaplan sent out their concerns via a letter. The two lawmakers sent a letter to Norman...
Authorities issued tickets after discovering undersized fish on boats during a marine fishing enforcement on Long Island. Environmental Conservation Police officers conducted the enforcement on Hempstead Bay in Nassau County on Friday, June 17, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Officers checked vessels for required safety...
After more than two years of working from home, where distractions range from children to construction work, there's something to be said for having a quiet workspace. Sometimes it's just not possible at home and even at an office, you have to deal with chatty co-workers and limited private space.
Peninsula 1B is the first residential building to open at the former site of the Spofford Juvenile Detention Center. Gilbane Development Co., Hudson Cos. and Mutual Housing Association of New York have celebrated the opening of the $121 million Peninsula 1B affordable housing development in New York City. The 183-unit...
Doris Serrano, a senior and first generation Peruvian American, is Glen Cove High School’s salutatorian for 2022. After receiving the news from her guidance counselor, Doris said she was shocked, but also excited. She immediately called her parents, Juan and Flora Serrano, to share the news. “It definitely feels surreal,” Doris said.
This charming cape cod home is located right near the Mamaroneck train station and is just 35 minutes to Grand Central. Walking distance to Mamaroneck Avenue restaurants, shops and movie theatre as well as Harbor Island Beach and Park. Open concept living at its best! Updated eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has lots of updates and lives big with additional 622sf of bonus basement space and additional 420sf bonus on 2nd floor. Large, level backyard for BBQs … MORE.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than a month into his new position as the commanding officer of the NYPD’s 121st Precinct, Capt. Eric Waldhelm views the opportunity to be a commander in his native borough as “humbling.”. Waldhelm officially took on his role at the Graniteville precinct...
GREENWICH — The Planning & Zoning Commission says it wants a planned restaurant off Greenwich Avenue to start slow — opening the operation as more of an appetizer than a main course. A proposal by the MH Cohen Realty would convert the structure at 8-10 Lewis St., the...
