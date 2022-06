CBRE has completed two office leases within 318 N Carpenter in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. The building’s ownership, Murphy Development and Creek Lane Capital in collaboration with the CBRE team continue to show outstanding results in today’s unique environment. Existing tenant Flock Freight expanded by a full floor to bring its footprint to 31,377 square feet, while Kimball International leased 12,959 square feet on the building’s seventh floor. Kimball International announced it will relocate its current Wells Street showroom to the new space at 318 N Carpenter.

