Italy's Monte Dei Paschi Seeks 2.5 Billion Euros For Latest Relaunch Plan
By Valentina Za, Silvia Ognibene
International Business Times
4 days ago
Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) is to seek 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in cash to fund a new strategy, as the bailed-out bank aims to triple its net profit in the next three years. Italy owns 64% of MPS after a 2017 rescue that cost taxpayers...
Carrying the hammer and sickle flags of the former Soviet Union, thousands protested in Madrid on Sunday against a NATO summit which will take place in the Spanish capital next week. Amid tight security, leaders of the member countries will meet in Madrid between 29-30 June as the organisation faces...
Some Taiwanese holders of Russian Eurobonds have not received interest due on May 27 after a grace period expired on Sunday evening, two sources said, potentially setting Moscow on track for its first major external sovereign default in over a century. Russia was due to make $100 million in coupon...
Troops in Sri Lanka handed tokens on Monday to people queueing for petrol amid a severe fuel shortage in the nation battling its worst economic crisis in seven decades, while schools shut in Colombo and public employees were asked to work from home. With its foreign exchange reserves at a...
Consumers should think twice when buying diamonds that could be funding Russia's war, a Ukrainian diplomat said on Friday as a fraught international conflict diamond forum in Botswana came to an inconclusive end. The Kimberley Process (KP), a coalition of governments, the diamond industry and civil society representatives responsible for...
NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve. Taking place in the shadow of...
SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he addressed leaders of the Group of Seven summit, a European official said. Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelenskiy...
The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned.Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before. The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron.Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started. “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave already.” Read More Most infectious Covid variants as Omicron fuels rise in UK casesCovid: UK in ‘fifth wave already’ as experts warn summer events will see infections surge even higherCovid UK: Calls for booster jabs by Autumn as cases continue to rise
WELLINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The foreign minister of Tuvalu pulled out of the United Nations Ocean Conference opening in Portugal on Monday after China blocked the participation of three Taiwanese included in the tiny Pacific island nation's delegation list, according to Radio New Zealand. Taiwan, which China claims as...
Dutch technology investor Prosus NV on Monday announced it will gradually sell down its massive stake in Tencent, reversing a pledge to retain the holding for a couple of years and knocking shares in the Chinese tech giant. Prosus will use proceeds to repurchase shares, a move aimed at closing...
Over two-thirds of European asset managers and distributors are considering halting the launch or distribution of products that do not comply with environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, a survey by PwC Luxembourg showed on Monday. Flows into ESG funds have surged in recent years, driven in part by a...
Russia looked set for its first sovereign default in decades as some bondholders said they had not received overdue interest on Monday following the expiry of a key payment deadline a day earlier. Russia has struggled to keep up payments on $40 billion of outstanding bonds since its invasion of...
Hong Kong on July 1 will mark its 25th anniversary under Chinese rule. The financial hub returned to China from Britain in 1997, with promises of wide-ranging freedoms and autonomy under "one country, two systems" governance. Critics, including some Western governments, say China has reneged on those promises in recent...
Japan prepared on Monday for a possible power crunch as temperatures climbed nationwide, with authorities warning of higher than expected demand as the rainy season ended in the capital, Tokyo, at the earliest since record-keeping began. Less than two weeks ahead of an election for the upper house of parliament,...
Oil prices edged down on Monday in a volatile session as investors stood on guard for any moves against Russian oil and gas exports that might come out of a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in Germany. The prospect of more supply tightness loomed over...
Group of Seven leaders on Sunday pledged to raise $600 billion in private and public funds over five years to finance needed infrastructure in developing countries and counter China's older, multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project. U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders relaunched the newly renamed "Partnership for Global...
After clashing last year over sausages and submarines, France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Boris Johnson were all smiles at a G7 summit on Sunday, with disputes over Brexit not even coming up at bilateral talks focused mainly on Ukraine. The leaders of Europe's two main military powers jovially exchanged pleasantries...
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to bury the hatchet on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 summit a year after the two clashed over Brexit and in particular Northern Ireland. Despite the issue remaining in the public, French officials said the Northern Ireland...
Mondelez International Inc plans to reopen a potato-chip plant on the outskirts of Kyiv next week which was closed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a spokeswoman said. The Oreo cookie maker will continue making repairs on the factory, which sustained serious damage in March, as it resumes production, she said in an email.
