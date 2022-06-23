ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy's Monte Dei Paschi Seeks 2.5 Billion Euros For Latest Relaunch Plan

By Valentina Za, Silvia Ognibene
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) is to seek 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in cash to fund a new strategy, as the bailed-out bank aims to triple its net profit in the next three years. Italy owns 64% of MPS after a 2017 rescue that cost taxpayers...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

International Business Times

Thousands Protest In Madrid Against NATO Summit

Carrying the hammer and sickle flags of the former Soviet Union, thousands protested in Madrid on Sunday against a NATO summit which will take place in the Spanish capital next week. Amid tight security, leaders of the member countries will meet in Madrid between 29-30 June as the organisation faces...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Taiwan Holders Of Russian Bonds Say Haven't Received Payments -sources

Some Taiwanese holders of Russian Eurobonds have not received interest due on May 27 after a grace period expired on Sunday evening, two sources said, potentially setting Moscow on track for its first major external sovereign default in over a century. Russia was due to make $100 million in coupon...
WORLD
International Business Times

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka Shuts Schools, Urges Work From Home To Save Fuel

Troops in Sri Lanka handed tokens on Monday to people queueing for petrol amid a severe fuel shortage in the nation battling its worst economic crisis in seven decades, while schools shut in Colombo and public employees were asked to work from home. With its foreign exchange reserves at a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

When You Buy Diamonds, Think Of Bucha, Ukraine Envoy Says

Consumers should think twice when buying diamonds that could be funding Russia's war, a Ukrainian diplomat said on Friday as a fraught international conflict diamond forum in Botswana came to an inconclusive end. The Kimberley Process (KP), a coalition of governments, the diamond industry and civil society representatives responsible for...
WORLD
International Business Times

NATO To Pledge Aid To Baltics And Ukraine, Urge Turkey To Let In Nordics

NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve. Taking place in the shadow of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news - live: UK in ‘fifth wave’ as cases continue to rise

The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned.Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before. The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron.Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started. “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave already.” Read More Most infectious Covid variants as Omicron fuels rise in UK casesCovid: UK in ‘fifth wave already’ as experts warn summer events will see infections surge even higherCovid UK: Calls for booster jabs by Autumn as cases continue to rise
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Tencent Stock Falls As Prosus/Naspers To Sell Shares To Fund Buybacks

Dutch technology investor Prosus NV on Monday announced it will gradually sell down its massive stake in Tencent, reversing a pledge to retain the holding for a couple of years and knocking shares in the Chinese tech giant. Prosus will use proceeds to repurchase shares, a move aimed at closing...
STOCKS
International Business Times

European Fund Managers Set To Go All In On ESG - Survey

Over two-thirds of European asset managers and distributors are considering halting the launch or distribution of products that do not comply with environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, a survey by PwC Luxembourg showed on Monday. Flows into ESG funds have surged in recent years, driven in part by a...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Russia Slips Into Default Zone As Payment Deadline Expires

Russia looked set for its first sovereign default in decades as some bondholders said they had not received overdue interest on Monday following the expiry of a key payment deadline a day earlier. Russia has struggled to keep up payments on $40 billion of outstanding bonds since its invasion of...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Explainer-Hong Kong's Rocky Political Road Since The 1997 Handover

Hong Kong on July 1 will mark its 25th anniversary under Chinese rule. The financial hub returned to China from Britain in 1997, with promises of wide-ranging freedoms and autonomy under "one country, two systems" governance. Critics, including some Western governments, say China has reneged on those promises in recent...
CHINA
International Business Times

Japan Braces For Power Crunch As Heat Rises With End Of Rainy Season

Japan prepared on Monday for a possible power crunch as temperatures climbed nationwide, with authorities warning of higher than expected demand as the rainy season ended in the capital, Tokyo, at the earliest since record-keeping began. Less than two weeks ahead of an election for the upper house of parliament,...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Oil Prices Volatile Ahead Of G7 Discussions On Russian Exports

Oil prices edged down on Monday in a volatile session as investors stood on guard for any moves against Russian oil and gas exports that might come out of a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in Germany. The prospect of more supply tightness loomed over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

G7 Aims To Raise $600 Billion To Counter China's Belt And Road

Group of Seven leaders on Sunday pledged to raise $600 billion in private and public funds over five years to finance needed infrastructure in developing countries and counter China's older, multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project. U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders relaunched the newly renamed "Partnership for Global...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Smiles - And No Talk Of Brexit - As Macron And Johnson Warm Up At G7

After clashing last year over sausages and submarines, France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Boris Johnson were all smiles at a G7 summit on Sunday, with disputes over Brexit not even coming up at bilateral talks focused mainly on Ukraine. The leaders of Europe's two main military powers jovially exchanged pleasantries...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Pats On Back, All Smiles As Macron, Johnson Appear To Bury Hatchet For G7

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to bury the hatchet on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 summit a year after the two clashed over Brexit and in particular Northern Ireland. Despite the issue remaining in the public, French officials said the Northern Ireland...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Mondelez To Reopen War-damaged Potato-chip Plant Outside Kyiv

Mondelez International Inc plans to reopen a potato-chip plant on the outskirts of Kyiv next week which was closed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a spokeswoman said. The Oreo cookie maker will continue making repairs on the factory, which sustained serious damage in March, as it resumes production, she said in an email.
BUSINESS

