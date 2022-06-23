Italy's Monte Dei Paschi Seeks 2.5 Billion Euros For Latest Relaunch Plan

The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned.Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before. The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron.Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started. “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave already.” Read More Most infectious Covid variants as Omicron fuels rise in UK casesCovid: UK in ‘fifth wave already’ as experts warn summer events will see infections surge even higherCovid UK: Calls for booster jabs by Autumn as cases continue to rise

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO