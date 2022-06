The CHS Bluecats are State Lineman Champs! These Bluecats were in Abilene at Hardin Simmons University competing in the State Lineman Championships on Saturday. One of their victories is shown in the attached video! They beat Stamford in the tug-of-war championship. In fact, the Bluecats never lost in tug-of-war challenges. Congratulations Bluecats! We at Coleman Today are looking forward to covering all the Bluecats endeavors this next school year! (Video and photos courtesy of Jessica Elder)

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO