ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Missing 63-year-old man with autism found safe, U-Haul truck recovered after being stolen in Anaheim

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovHxA_0gJnOY7B00

A missing man with autism was found safe Thursday morning and a U-Haul truck that was stolen in Anaheim while he was inside has been recovered, authorities said.

The victim, 63-year-old James Blackwood, and the vehicle were located in the 3000 block of La Brea Avenue in Baldwin Hills, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Blackwood was described as being in good health.

News video from AIR7 HD showed an ambulance driving away from the scene at the Baldwin Hills Motor Inn. Blackwood was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Two U-Haul trucks were seen in the parking lot.

Two men and two women were detained by police at the motel; no formal arrests were immediately announced but the case was being investigated as a kidnapping. Authorities had previously released the description of a suspect in the case, a woman in her early 20s wearing a blonde wig.

According to Anaheim police, the vehicle was stolen around 2 p.m. Wednesday on West Lincoln Avenue after the man's caregiver stepped away for a minute to go inside a DMV office.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the U-Haul truck driving away.

Blackwood reportedly has the mental capacity of a 4-year-old. Police said he was in the truck's passenger seat when it was stolen.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Only on CBSLA: Family reunited with 12-week-old puppy after being stolen

A Walnut family can breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday thanks to some good Samaritans who dropped off their Goldendoodle at the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Walnut/Diamond Bar station.It's unclear at this moment who dropped off Sawyer, a 12-week-old puppy who was taken from his owner's arms, and how the person found the dog. In a video obtained by CBSLA, surveillance video showed the moment Sawyer was abducted. The family believes that thanks to the reporting by CBSLA, a woman walked into the sheriff's station and dropped of Sawyer."It's overwhelming," Joe Ortiz told CBSLA Anchor Jasmine Viel. "It's been...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism#U Haul#Trucks#Anaheim#Dmv#Surveillance#Eyewitness News
foxla.com

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Orange County captured

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - The coyote that attacked a two-year-old at an Orange County park earlier this week has been captured, according to officials. Back on Tuesday, a coyote attacked a two-year-old at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley around 8:30 p.m. At the time of the attack, officials used a DNA swab from the child's clothes to determine that a coyote was responsible for the attack.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Only on CBSLA: Family hopes to get family dog back soon after being stolen

Eva Ortiz was waiting for her 11-year-old son to get out of karate class on Thursday afternoon in Diamond Bar when a man approached her and asked to pet her dog. Seconds later, the man grabbed the 12-week old Goldendoodle and ran away, jumping into a waiting vehicle and speeding off."I don't understand how people can do that. I don't understand how people can just not think about the consequences that come after," Ortiz said. Eva's husband, Joe Ortiz managed to track down the security video from a gas station at the corner of Palomino Drive and South Diamond Bar Boulevard that...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
signalscv.com

One person killed, one airlifted in I-5 crash

One person was killed and another airlifted in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Templin Highway north of Castaic on Saturday morning, according to Bernard Peters, Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising fire dispatcher. Peters said the Fire Department received the call at 9:42 a.m. According to Officer Moises...
CASTAIC, CA
CBS News

2-year-old girl attacked by coyote in Orange County, California

A coyote attacked a 2-year-old girl in a park in Orange County, California, police said Friday. The child, who was not identified, is recovering from her injuries. The child was in Mile Square Park in the city of Fountain Valley when she was attacked around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a statement.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in 710 Freeway Crash

LONG BEACH – Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway and hit a tree. The crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. Thursday at Wardlow Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Car Crash on Soquel Canyon Parkway [Chino Hills, CA]

CHINO HILLS, CA (June 24, 2022) – Sunday afternoon, a car crash on Soquel Canyon Parkway left two people with injuries, police said. According to authorities, the patrol car unit was involved in a car that happened on Soquel Canyon Parkway. Furthermore, the police reported two people with significant...
CHINO HILLS, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
122K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy