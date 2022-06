(Omaha, NE) - The Grand Island Home Federal baseball team would go 3-3 in the Creighton Prep American Legion baseball tournament that took place during the College World Series. GI is now 15-7 on the season and will be back in action Tuesday, June 28th hosting Hastings Five Points Bank. The juniors game is at 5:00 pm with the seniors game to follow at 7:30 pm. Wednesday Grand Island will be back at it traveling to Columbus. The juniors game starts at 5:00 pm with the seniors game to follow at 7:30 pm. Both Grand Island Home Federal games Tuesday and Wednesday will be carried live on KRGI 1430 AM/105.5 & krgi.com.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO