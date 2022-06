(Lincoln, NE) - There will not be a 2022 football season for Nebraska Offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili. In a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday, Nouilli stated, "This spring I was informed by the NCAA that due to a failed drug test I am ineligible for the 2022 season". The junior at Nebraska was a exchange student at Norris high school originally from Frankfurt, Germany. Nouili walked on at Nebraska after spending the 2019 season at Colorado State.

