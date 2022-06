June 28 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball issued a dozen suspensions, including an interpreter, for their roles in a brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. Michael Hill, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations, announced the disciplinary measures Monday in a news release. Players and coaches from both teams erupted into the skirmish for nearly 20 minutes in the second inning of the Angels' 2-1 win Sunday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

