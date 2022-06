As expected after the leak of a draft opinion earlier this year, the Supreme Court has released its official decision overruling the Roe v. Wade decision nearly 50 years after it was handed down in 1973. Today’s decision has eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion and thus moves the determination of abortion access to the state level, which gives the already important state elections coming this November, additional significance.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO