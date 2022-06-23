ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

3 wounded during shootout on Indy's west side

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were wounded early Thursday in what's believed to have been a shootout on the city's west side.

Of the three wounded, two were critically injured, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

Officers found a woman injured while responding before 1:11 a.m. to West 19th and North Dexter streets. This is in the Riverside neighborhood near East Riverside Drive and West 21st Street.

Later, two other people were checked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe both those people were involved in the shooting.

The first person's condition wasn't immediately known, Foley said.

IMPD Maj. Kerry Buckner told WRTV an entire street block was the scene of a shootout. At least one house and some vehicles were hit by stray bullets.

Many bullet markers were placed in the area.

Another person also believed to be involved in the shooting suffered a fall injury while trying to run away, Buckner said.

Additional details have not been disclosed.

Earlier, officers responded to a shooting that left two people, including a teenager, wounded in the 600 block of Bellhaven Place. That's on the city's east side.

One of those people suffered a graze wound, according to police.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

WRTV

WRTV

