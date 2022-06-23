Get ready to Rock the Block

The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office from June 13-19. • At 5:55 a.m., a call was made to Animal Control about a calf standing near Highway 10 west of Park City. An attempt was made by the complainant to get the calf back in the fence, but it was unsuccessful. The calf was standing along the highway across from Brown’s Mini Storage, but the owner there did not know who the calf’s owner was. The animal was put back into the fenced area and the fence was repaired by 6:27 a.m.

STILLWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO