Get ready to Rock the Block

As a contender for the number 1 spot of "Food Lover" at TSM Billings, I'd say I know my way around the Billings foodie scene. Burgers, Sushi, Steak, Soup, Salads, Gyros, Subs, Pizza... you name it, I know a kickin' spot for lunch or dinner!. One thing I looked forward...
The first day that the Huff family spent in Yellowstone National Park it was raining lightly. Their arrival was just short of a week before unprecedented rainfall caused the first parkwide closure in 34 years. The trip was partly inspired by the TV series “1883” about a family fleeing Texas...
Jamie Chen used to drive by the old Burger King in Laurel on his way to Red Lodge, thinking what a great spot for a restaurant. In November, that great spot will be his as he opens Chen’s Express Chinese Kitchen, sharing the new building with City Brew Coffee. Billings businessman Steve Zambawa is the landlord.
Montana has incredible music venues across the state, but which spot is the best?. Love Exploring made a list of Every State's Best Music Venue, and the pick for Montana is a perfect venue. Montana has several fantastic music venues in the state, from Missoula, Bozeman, and even Billings. So which music venue did they choose?
One of my favorite parts about Billings in the past was how we had quite a large and busy water park on the West End. If you don't remember Big Splash, you're either too young, or it's left your memory for some reason. I loved Big Splash, and it was one of the highlights of my childhood to shoot people with those weird scrunchy-like water guns or go down the slides.
Chief Max Big Man was a notable member of the Crow tribe, who had ties across Montana, including an interesting connection to Laurel. In addition, Big Man traveled across the country with a lecture series and went to Washington, D.C. to discuss tribal matters. Through newspapers and other research, Big Man’s story can be pieced together.
POWELL — On June 17 before sunrise, volunteers started arriving in downtown Powell to load their vehicles with supplies prior to heading north in an 11-County convoy. They forged their way to flood-ravaged Red Lodge to show support for residents and volunteers with free food, drinks and a heaping helping of love.
The flood-damaged northern loop of Yellowstone National Park could reopen within two weeks, a significantly accelerated estimate compared to expectations announced last week, park officials said over the weekend. That’s on top of the expected June 22 reopening of the park’s southern loop, which means 80% of the nation’s oldest...
It all started 43 years ago with a hard-copied letter sent from 18-year-old high school student Doug Smith to Wolf Park founder Erich Klinghammer that sent him down the path of wolf research and reintroduction at Yellowstone National Park. Now, Smith has come back to Wolf Park for its 50th...
With all the flooding coverage over the last week and a half, we've covered Red Lodge quite a bit. Along with a few other communities. One community I want to shine our radio spotlight on today is Fromberg. About Fromberg. With a population of just 392 from the 2020 census,...
BILLINGS, Mont. - A walkaway has been reported from the Alpha House Men’s Prerelease Center. Around 1:40 pm Thursday, Angel Michael Morrison walked away from the center and was placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections. A warrant has been issued for Morrison’s arrest. Morrison,...
The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office from June 13-19. • At 5:55 a.m., a call was made to Animal Control about a calf standing near Highway 10 west of Park City. An attempt was made by the complainant to get the calf back in the fence, but it was unsuccessful. The calf was standing along the highway across from Brown’s Mini Storage, but the owner there did not know who the calf’s owner was. The animal was put back into the fenced area and the fence was repaired by 6:27 a.m.
You have heard it said that the measure of a society is how it treats its poorest and most unfortunate citizens. Let’s take a look how we treat the homeless in Billings and Yellowstone County. The Rescue Mission does a good job of providing for the homeless in Billings....
Operations at the Sibanyee Stillwater mine in southern Montana are suspended, and the mine is not expected to be fully operational for four to six weeks after historic flooding last week damaged and cut off access to the plant. The dormancy at the mine is notable as mining makes up an estimated 41% of jobs […]
