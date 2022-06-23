ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Get ready to Rock the Block

By From the Editor’s Desk
Laurel Outlook
 4 days ago

Get ready for Karla and the Rhythm Destroyers performing from 6 to 10 p.m....

pinedaleroundup.com

Red Lodge streets flooded with love

POWELL — On June 17 before sunrise, volunteers started arriving in downtown Powell to load their vehicles with supplies prior to heading north in an 11-County convoy. They forged their way to flood-ravaged Red Lodge to show support for residents and volunteers with free food, drinks and a heaping helping of love.
POWELL, WY
cascadenewspaper.com

Yellowstone ramps up reopening timeline

The flood-damaged northern loop of Yellowstone National Park could reopen within two weeks, a significantly accelerated estimate compared to expectations announced last week, park officials said over the weekend. That’s on top of the expected June 22 reopening of the park’s southern loop, which means 80% of the nation’s oldest...
MONTANA STATE
Laurel Outlook

Camper trailer stolen, tree limb smokes on power line in Stillwater County

The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office from June 13-19. • At 5:55 a.m., a call was made to Animal Control about a calf standing near Highway 10 west of Park City. An attempt was made by the complainant to get the calf back in the fence, but it was unsuccessful. The calf was standing along the highway across from Brown’s Mini Storage, but the owner there did not know who the calf’s owner was. The animal was put back into the fenced area and the fence was repaired by 6:27 a.m.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
Laurel Outlook

What do we do about the homeless that are rejected?

You have heard it said that the measure of a society is how it treats its poorest and most unfortunate citizens. Let’s take a look how we treat the homeless in Billings and Yellowstone County. The Rescue Mission does a good job of providing for the homeless in Billings....
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Sibanye Stillwater mine not expected to be fully operation for 4 to 6 weeks

Operations at the Sibanyee Stillwater mine in southern Montana are suspended, and the mine is not expected to be fully operational for four to six weeks after historic flooding last week damaged and cut off access to the plant. The dormancy at the mine is notable as mining makes up an estimated 41% of jobs […] The post Sibanye Stillwater mine not expected to be fully operation for 4 to 6 weeks appeared first on Daily Montanan.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT

